By Letara Draghia • Published: 15 Oct 2024 • 11:57 • 2 minutes read

Mounjaro weight-loss jab. Credit: Shutterstock, Cynthia A Jackson.

The UK government is exploring a new initiative to help unemployed individuals return to the workforce by offering weight-loss injections.

This proposal, backed by Health Secretary Wes Streeting, aims to address the nation’s rising obesity rates and high unemployment figures, with potential benefits for the NHS and the wider economy. The plan suggests that by tackling health challenges associated with obesity, individuals may be better equipped to find employment, easing pressure on public services and boosting economic productivity.

The government’s strategy on weight-loss jabs for the unemployed

The weight-loss jabs under consideration include drugs like tirzepatide, known commercially as Mounjaro. These medications have already shown promising results in clinical trials for treating both type 2 diabetes and obesity. Another weight-loss jab that’s being considered is Ozempic – which has recently made headlines and gained popularity within the celebrity world.

As reported by The Telegraph, Wes Streeting stated: “Our widening waistbands are also placing a significant burden on our health service, costing the NHS £11bn a year – even more than smoking. And it’s holding back our economy. Illness caused by obesity leads people to take an extra four sick days a year on average, while many others are forced out of work altogether.” Streeting argued that by offering these injections to unemployed individuals, the government could improve public health while reducing the financial strain on the NHS.

Streeting’s proposal, though still in its early stages, is being viewed as a way to address two critical issues at once – helping individuals lose weight while simultaneously enhancing their prospects for re-entering the job market.

Earlier this month, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence announced that a consultation would commence in response to an application from NHS England regarding how Mounjaro may be used as a weight loss medicine on the NHS.

According to The Telegraph, up to 3,000 obese patients will be recruited for five-year research to see if the medicine improves productivity and brings more people back to work.

The cost and NHS use of weight-loss jabs/drugs

Weight-loss jabs are estimated to cost between £600 and £1,000 (€690 to €1,150) per person, per year, according to general market research.

Some drugs such as semaglutide (also called Wegovy) have been approved for NHS use in particular cases, primarily for people with Type 2 diabetes. Wegovy is a long-term treatment and the price per year privately is typically around £3500 (€4,194).

Weight-loss drugs and jabs in the European Union

Obesity continues to rise across Europe, but not all countries are open to the idea of weight-loss drugs or jabs. France recently refused to endorse prescribing weight loss drug, Wegovy through its national insurance system, despite being on sale.

The intersection of healthcare and economic policies could create a ripple effect, with other EU nations potentially adopting similar strategies if the UK’s initiative proves successful. For expatriates who travel frequently or have family connections between the UK and Europe, keeping an eye on healthcare innovations is important.

The challenges ahead for weight-loss jabs

While the plan is promising, there are significant challenges ahead. Firstly, there is the issue of funding. As noted, the cost of the jabs can be steep, and rolling them out to a wider population would require substantial government resources. Additionally, the success of the programme will depend on whether the weight-loss injections alone are enough to help people regain their confidence and employability. The NHS will also need to balance this initiative against other critical areas of care, managing potential concerns over resource allocation.