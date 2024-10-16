74-Year-Old woman injured in hiking accident

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 16 Oct 2024 • 16:30 • 1 minute read

Hiker Injured in Murcia Image: 112 Región de Murcia

A 74-year-old woman was injured while hiking near the Camino de los Puros in Murcia on October 13. The incident occurred around 11:10 am, prompting emergency services to respond swiftly.

Environmental Agent and Firefighters Assist in Remote Rescue

The woman fell and needed medical assistance, so the Emergency Coordination Centre 112 dispatched teams to the scene. Due to the remote location, an environmental agent from the Directorate General of Natural Heritage and Climate Action, along with firefighters from the Municipal Fire Extinction and Rescue Service, arrived to assist.

Medical Evacuation and Treatment at Reina Sofía University Hospital

After assessing her condition, they carefully evacuated her to a nearby point where an ambulance from Murcia Civil Protection was waiting. The team stabilised her and transported her to the Reina Sofía University Hospital, where she is being treated for potential fractures in her wrist and hip.

Safety Precautions for Hiking in Remote Areas

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of taking precautions while hiking, such as wearing proper footwear, staying on marked trails, and carrying a first aid kit. Being prepared can help ensure a safer and more enjoyable experience in nature.

