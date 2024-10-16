A round-up of news from Costa Blanca North

By Donna Williams • Published: 16 Oct 2024 • 21:46 • 5 minutes read

Guardia Civil attending Mass Credit: Benidorm.org

Guardia Civil recognised on National Day of Spain

On October 12, Benidorm Town Council showed its support for the Guardia Civil during the festivities in honour of the National Day of Spain and the Virgen del Pilar, the patron saint of the Armed Institute.

The mayor of Benidorm, Toni Perez, and the Councillor for Citizen Security, Jesus Carrobles, stood alongside the Benidorm Guardia Civil and their families during a noon mass at the church of Nuestra Señora de la Almudena.

Other members of the local Corporation, including regional deputy Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate, as well as representatives from other Security Forces and Corps, such as the commissioner of the National Police, Ceferino Serrano, and the intendant of the Local Police, Luis Arevalo, were also present. The senior judge of Benidorm, Joan Francesc Vives, was also in attendance.

Additionally, festive and social entities from the municipality, including the queens of the Festes Majors Patronals, and residents from the neighbourhood associated with the Benemerita, attended the mass in a show of respect.

Following the Eucharistic celebration, the mayor and councillors joined in a wine of honour hosted by the Civil Guard for their relatives and collaborators in the courtyard of the town’s Barracks House.

During the gathering, Lieutenant Head of the Benidorm Guardia Civil, Manuel Alberto Sanchez, expressed gratitude to the mayor for the Town Council’s unwavering support and selfless collaboration with the Civil Guard in their daily duties.

Flu vaccinations for preschoolers

Over 100 preschoolers aged 3 and 4 are set to receive influenza vaccinations at their schools.

The Ministry of Health is conducting a flu vaccination campaign in six public schools in Villajoyosa. The campaign targets students in the first and second years of early childhood education to prevent the spread of the virus, which is transmitted through coughing or sneezing.

The vaccination involves the administration of an intranasal vaccine, with 0.1 millilitres of fluid being administered to each nostril. The campaign aims to reach more than 100 school children aged 3 and 4 within their classrooms. To ensure accessibility, the vaccine will also be available at the L’Almàssera de Tonda health centre on October 16 and 18, from 3.00pm to 8.30pm. No appointment is necessary, and the vaccination is intended for children born in 2020 and 2021 who have not been vaccinated at school. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, or present an authorisation if unaccompanied.

Furthermore, the Ministries of Health and Education are collaborating to vaccinate students from special education schools against influenza and COVID-19. Vaccinations at the Secanet Public School of Special Education are planned for this month. Mayor Marcos Zaragoza and the mayor of Health, Maite Sanchez, visited an educational centre in the municipality to inspect the smooth operation of the Ministry of Health’s campaign aimed at preventing this viral disease among the youngest population.

Rainwater collector successfully finished

The installation of the rainwater collector in the split area of Plans i Punts del Moro has been successfully finished, marking a significant milestone.

This comprehensive project not only encompassed the installation of the rainwater collector but also involved the enhancement of the urban landscape along Avenida de Altea.

The newly established features include a modern pavement, the addition of trees, the installation of street furniture, and the creation of a dedicated bike lane. Furthermore, this initiative serves as a precursor to the upcoming extension to the roundabout on Cervantes Street, which will seamlessly connect with the new road providing access to the IES Marcos Zaragoza.

This collaborative effort, undertaken by the Town Council of Villajoyosa and the municipal drinking water and sewerage service provider Hidraqua, has resulted in the significant improvement and expansion of the drainage network. These enhancements enable the more efficient collection of rainwater flows within this area. Notably, this project builds upon the earlier work carried out in 2018, which focused on the surface collection and coastal discharge of rainwater in Les Puntes del Moro.

The extension of this action encompasses the section from the Josep Lloret Perez Calsita sports city, located at the railway line in the Plans area, to the terminus of Avenida de Altea, adjacent to the beach of Puntes del Moro.

Smoke detectors for those aged 67 and over

The Finestrat Town Council is once again providing automatic smoke detectors to ensure the safety of individuals aged 67 and above who live alone or with dependent individuals or those with functional disabilities.

This initiative is part of the Self-Protection Plan for the elderly and/or dependent, led by the Department of Social Services and the Elderly, in collaboration with the Provincial Firefighters Consortium of Alicante. Launched in February, this pioneering measure aims to mitigate the risks associated with home fires.

Teresa Perez, the Councillor for the Third Age and Social Services, emphasised, “At the beginning of this year, we distributed approximately 80 units through the first call. With dropping temperatures and increased use of heating appliances, we are once again prioritising the safety of our elderly and/or dependent individuals through this innovative self-protection measure.”

Eligible beneficiaries include individuals aged 67 or above registered in Finestrat and living alone. If these individuals live with others, their cohabitants must also be 67 or older (born in 1957 or earlier). Should a person below that age be within the household, they must meet specific criteria: they must either have a functional disability with a degree equal to or greater than 33% or have a recognised dependency.

Applications can be submitted through the General Registry of the Town Council, at the Administrative Extension of La Cala, or through the Electronic Office.

Double rescue involving helicopters

The Provincial Firefighters Consortium reported that two hikers were rescued in the Montgo Natural Park in Denia, and another person who was canyoning in Benimantell near the Guadalest reservoir after suffering a fractured ankle.

The rescue operations involved the mobilisation of two rescue helicopters and special mountain rescue groups (GER).

According to the statement released by the consortium, the incidents took place on Wednesday afternoon of October 9. In the first rescue operation, the troops received a distress call at 3.06pm and proceeded to the Hiedra ravine. After initiating a search, they located the two hikers, who were found to be unharmed but had lost their way. The rescue team escorted them on foot to the helicopter and transported them to the Denia fire station.

In another incident, the consortium received a distress call at 4.44pm from the Font Major ravine in Benimantell, where three people reported that their colleague needed assistance. Upon arrival, the rescue team found a canyoning enthusiast with a fractured ankle. They provided initial medical aid, including splinting and pain relief, before airlifting her to Finestrat, where a Basic Life Support (BLS) team was mobilised.

Social Action Grants programme launched in Finestrat

The Finestrat Town Council has announced the launch of the Social Action Grants 2024 programme, which aims to provide support to individuals and groups facing economic challenges due to the unprecedented rise in prices of essential goods and services.

The programme, as stated by Nati Algado, the 1st Deputy Mayor and Local Government Spokesperson, is designed to alleviate the impact of escalating prices on society, particularly on vulnerable groups such as retirees, pensioners, single-parent or large families, and individuals with disabilities of 33% or higher. The complete eligibility criteria and application process can be found on the www.ayto-finestrat.es website.

Eligible beneficiaries must be registered residents of Finestrat for at least one year and meet one of the following conditions:

65 years of age or older, or turning 65 in 2024

Pensioners of the Social Security system

Members of large or single-parent families

Individuals with a recognized disability of over 33%

The maximum subsidy per beneficiary is €400, and the total fund allocated for these grants is €25,000 from the 2024 Municipal Budget.

Applications can be submitted in person at the General Registry of the Finestrat Town Council or through the council’s official website www.ayto-finestrat.es until November 7. Each beneficiary can submit only one application, and only one application per household will be considered.

