By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 16 Oct 2024 • 8:31 • 3 minutes read

Discover how Andalucía’s government is transforming mental health services with a €14 million investment, offering vital support for thousands battling mental health disorders and addictions. Credit: Shutterstock, PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

Mixed Messages on Mental Health in Andalucia

There’s a mental health crisis sweeping through Andalucía, and it’s no secret. Then, on September 3, 2024, the Junta de Andalucía made a controversial move. They removed the words ‘Mental Health and Addictions’ from the title of the Directorate General, renaming it the Directorate of Care and Social Services. The change sparked immediate outrage. Mental health advocates are worried that this could mean essential care is being quietly sidelined.

Critics said the name change was more than a mere formality. Federación Salud Mental Andalucía slammed the decision, expressing concerns about how the new title might downplay the importance of mental health services. They feared this shift could cause widespread confusion and reduce visibility for areas that are already underfunded and overstretched. “This is a crucial moment, and yet mental health is being buried in the fine print,” one advocate warned.

The backlash didn’t stop there. Adelante Andalucía’s spokesperson, José Ignacio García, accused the government of making mental health a “class privilege” by pushing the burden of care towards private insurance providers, and described the move as an outright “attack on the rights of Andalusian citizens”. Does the Junta’s decision reflect a wider strategy to privatise essential health services, leaving those who can’t afford private care at the mercy of long waiting lists and underfunded services?

And those waiting lists? They tell a grim tale. According to the Junta de Andalucía’s own data, patients needing mental health support are waiting over 70 days for a first appointment. And if they’re lucky enough to get a first appointment, follow-up sessions can take up to eight months. Is this acceptable? For many, the answer is a resounding “no”.

Is Change Coming?

Weeks after the controversy – in what looks like a significant shift – the regional government has now made a bold commitment to those suffering from mental health issues and addictions. Patricia Navarro, the Andalusian Government’s delegate, revealed that their investment in mental health services represents “a second chance for thousands of people” who are battling serious conditions and dependencies.

During her visit to the MonteAlminara addiction treatment centre in Moclinejo, Navarro stressed that mental health is now a top priority for the Junta de Andalucía, following years of what some might describe as neglect. “We’ve made it a priority by expanding infrastructure, increasing the number of trained professionals, and launching new specialised services to improve care and help prevent mental health disorders and suicide,” she said.

Navarro proudly outlined that the Andalusian Mental Health Infrastructure Plan poured over €14 million into the system between 2023 and 2024, with a strong focus on the most vulnerable, especially children and teenagers.

The number of mental health professionals across Andalucía has gone up by more than 12% in the past three years, and they’ve actually added 318 new staff members. The workforce now totals 2,878, spread across 153 health centres. Navarro also drew attention to Spain‘s first-ever External Advisory Council on Mental Health, with the Junta set to approve the Andalusian Strategic Plan for Mental Health and Addictions soon. The plan will lay out the government’s roadmap for the coming years.

Málaga has already revamped its Mental Health Community Unit, added new facilities to its Mental Health Day Hospital, and upgraded spaces at the Antequera Station Health Centre for young patients.

Further upgrades have been made to patient rooms, lounges, and courtyards in two units of the Mental Health Hospital Unit at the Málaga Regional Hospital.

Plans are also in place to open short-stay mental health units for children and adolescents at the same hospital.

It’s clear the Junta de Andalucía is finally taking mental health seriously- could this be the lifeline thousands have been waiting for?

