By Anna Ellis • Published: 16 Oct 2024 • 16:38 • 1 minute read

Image: Adapt Theatre Group.

Gill’s story: From Peter Pan to Pinocchio’s Gepetti!

After 35 years of nursing, Gill moved to Spain with the intention of retiring and slowing down.

Keeping Busy

However, after being encouraged by friends to attend a rehearsal with the Adapt Theatre Group to see how it worked, she became captivated, and her life has turned out to be anything but slow.

Gill has unexpectedly found herself engaged in a variety of activities, including making scenery, costumes, and props. She is continually amazed by the group’s creativity and resourcefulness in sourcing materials.

With a renewed sense of purpose, she enjoys memorising the script and relishes the opportunity to learn and practice her lines in Spanish.

Spanish Superstar

Jill’s family is convinced she is on the path to becoming a superstar in Spain, and she sees no reason to disillusion them.

The cherry on top is the knowledge that her group of amateur actors is helping raise funds to support local schoolchildren and families in need.

Snow White

This year’s pantomime is “Snow White and the 7 Guiris,” which will be performed at the Casa de Cultura in San Pedro on November 28, 29, and 30 at 7:00.PM and on December 1st at midday.

Tickets will be available soon. The event is sponsored by the ADAPT Metal Detecting Group, and all funds raised will go to local charities.

Adapt Theatre Group

To learn more about the Adapt Theatre Group, visit their website: adapttheatregroup.wordpress.com, or contact Eric at (+34) 656 361 098.