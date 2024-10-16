Almeria events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 16 Oct 2024 • 13:21 • 4 minutes read

Free activities by the sea Image: Shutterstock/ Ground Picture

Winter Fun

THE Vera Town Hall is launching a fun new programme of activities called ‘Your Winter Beaches’ starting on October 19 and running until May 2025. Every Saturday and Sunday, residents and visitors can enjoy free sports and recreational activities at various local beaches—no registration is required!

Events kick off at 11:00 am, except for yoga, which begins at 10:00 am. Popular activities include skating, Zumba, dancing, Pilates, beach tennis, and more. These healthy, action-packed weekends are perfect for bringing friends and family together to enjoy the stunning seaside locations such as Playa Marinas-Bolaga, Plaza de la Pérgola, and El Playazo.

With a range of options every weekend, there’s something for everyone. So grab your calendar, pick your favourite activities, and make the most of Vera’s winter beaches! For more information about the schedule check out the Vera Town Hall social media pages.

Fright Night

HUERCAL DE ALMERIA is gearing up for another exciting Halloween celebration on October 31. The event will kick off with the traditional pasacalles (street parade) and a costume contest starting at 7:00 pm from Plaza de la Constitución and will continue with a night of spooky fun at the Teatro Multiusos.

This year’s festivities include the ever-popular ‘Tunnel of Terror,’ an escape room, a DJ, food trucks, and virtual reality scares. The town is hoping to attract thousands of visitors throughout the evening with more than a dozen activities on offer.

In addition to the main event, Huercal de Almeria is hosting a Halloween decoration contest, ‘Huércal Encantada,’ (Haunted Huercal). Residents can compete for prizes by decorating their homes in Halloween style. Winners will be announced after judges tour the displays on October 29 and 30.

With a mix of traditional and new activities, Huercal de Almeria has become one of the top spots in the province for Halloween fun. Locals and visitors can look forward to a night that is both terrifying and entertaining.

Teen Planet

THE Carboneras Town Hall has introduced Planeta Joven (Youth Planet), a new youth programme designed to provide fun, educational activities for local teenagers. Funded by the Almería Provincial Government Social Welfare department and supported by the Ministry of Equality, this series of events focuses on supporting mothers in need of childcare while offering an engaging space for teenagers aged 12 to 16.

Running from October 18 to December 14 at the Almudena Grandes Social Centre, the programme will take place every Friday and Saturday from 7 pm to 9 pm. Activities include recycling workshops, painting, and games, offering teens the chance to learn new skills while having fun.

Planeta Joven aims to create a safe and enjoyable environment for Carboneras teens, encouraging both creativity and social interaction. Don’t miss the opportunity to explore these free workshops!

Nijar Celebrates

ON October 20, Níjar will celebrate a fantastic milestone—523 years since it was officially granted the title of villa (town), highlighting its historical significance and local pride. The festivities will kick off with a delicious desayuno nijareño (Nijar breakfast), inviting everyone to enjoy some tasty regional treats together.

The day will also feature the Jornadas del Corro de Esparteros, a celebration of traditional crafts, particularly the art of working with esparto grass. This event showcases the skills of local artisans who create beautiful handmade items like baskets and mats. It’s a great way to dive into the area’s rich history!

A Santa Misa (Mass) will take place, followed by an interesting conference that will share the stories behind the celebrations. A special moment will be the official unveiling of the Escudo de la Mayordomía de San Sebastián (Shield of the Mayordomía of San Sebastián) and the new banner for the town’s patron saint.

With a mix of history, culture, and community spirit, this is an event you won’t want to miss. Come join the fun and celebrate Níjar’s legacy!

Autumn Festival

RECENTLY Nijar came alive with the first-ever ‘Otoño y Sal’ (Autumn & Salt) festival, and what a celebration it was! This cozy event brought together locals and visitors to enjoy music, good food, and a whole lot of fun.

The festival featured an impressive lineup of musicians that got everyone moving. From the legendary sounds of The Skatalites to the energetic performance by María Peláe, there was something for every music lover. And with all tickets sold out weeks in advance, excitement was in the air!

The Festival organisers really wanted to highlight local culture, and they did it beautifully. Alongside the music, there were activities focused on protecting the environment and showcasing the delicious food and crafts of the area.

With such a fantastic debut, ‘Otoño y Sal’ is sure to become a beloved tradition in Níjar, drawing in crowds eager to celebrate the charm of the Costa de Almería.

Halloween Race

GET ready for a fun-filled day at the 9th Halloween Charity Race and Walk on October 27 at the Municipal Park of El Ejido. This event is organised by Activa Tu Ocio y Di Capacitados a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing leisure activities and opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities. And supported by the local town council.

Participants can look forward to a 4-kilometre adult race, exciting children’s races, and a healthy walk. María José Martín highlights the event’s social and charitable purpose, inviting the community to come together for a day of fun and friendship.

There will be a runner’s pack that includes a water bottle, prizes for the best Halloween costumes for both kids and adults and entertainment, including face painting.

Registration is open from October 21 to 25 at the association on Avenida Séneca 68, at a stand in the Municipal Park, or online at efinisher.com. For those who can’t run but still want to help, a ‘solidarity’ bib is available. Join in for a fantastic cause and a day of community spirit!

For more Almeria news, articles and events click here