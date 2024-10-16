The Next Energy Revolution: Hydrogen and Geothermal Power

By Nina Cook • Published: 16 Oct 2024 • 23:25 • 1 minute read

Spring sunrise at Yellowstone National Park. Geothermal energy could provide a limitless source of clean power for the future. | Credit: kuhl.com/XIN.

The US is gearing up for a groundbreaking shift in energy production, focusing on hydrogen and geothermal energy.

With rising environmental concerns, the country is exploring cleaner, renewable resources to reduce carbon emissions. Hydrogen, in particular, has caught the attention of scientists and investors alike. But what makes this clean fuel so revolutionary?

Geothermal energy: Digging deep for the future

One of the most exciting aspects of this energy revolution is the potential of geothermal energy, especially in places like Yellowstone National Park. Scientists estimate that the geothermal resources under Yellowstone alone could generate between 4,000 and 10,000 megawatts of electricity—enough to power 4 to 10 mid-sized cities for many decades or even centuries. However, since Yellowstone is a protected national park, large-scale projects there are still theoretical​.

Yet, geothermal power plants near the area, like in Gardiner, Montana, show promise in unlocking this energy. Geothermal energy harnesses heat from beneath the Earth’s surface, offering a reliable, carbon-free source of power. This heat could also be used to produce hydrogen through electrolysis, combining two green energy sources to create clean hydrogen without any carbon footprint.​

White hydrogen: The gold rush of clean energy

Speaking of hydrogen, the so-called “white hydrogen” is generating excitement. Formed naturally deep in the Earth’s crust, this clean hydrogen can be extracted and used in fuel cells, transportation, and industrial processes. Unlike hydrogen produced from fossil fuels, geologic hydrogen is completely carbon-free and doesn’t require energy-intensive processes for extraction. Colorado, in particular, has become a hub for this new energy source, attracting significant investment​.

Investors like Bill Gates are backing geologic hydrogen projects in places like Colorado, predicting that this “hydrogen rush” could reshape America’s energy landscape. Companies like Koloma, a Denver-based startup, are leading the charge in exploring and producing geologic hydrogen​.

The future of clean energy: Limitless potential

While challenges remain—like the cost and logistics of transporting and storing hydrogen—the potential is undeniable. Hydrogen and geothermal energy combined could provide clean, reliable power for centuries to come. As America continues to explore and invest in these technologies, we may see a future where energy is not only renewable but abundant and accessible.

