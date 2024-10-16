By Catherine McGeer • Published: 16 Oct 2024 • 16:18 • 1 minute read

Urgent Drought Relief Needed Image: Shutterstock/ javi4x4

JUANMA MORENO, President of the Junta de Andalucía, has expressed deep concern over the ongoing drought in Almería, calling the situation ‘absolutely urgent.’ With water reserves in the province at a critical low of just 7-8 per cent, Moreno stressed the need for rain to arrive soon.

Almería’s Water Reserves at Alarming Low

Speaking at an event in Sevilla, Moreno highlighted the unpredictable nature of weather forecasts, noting that hopes for significant rainfall often fall short. While the Guadalquivir Valley is sitting at 30 per cent capacity, the reservoirs in Málaga are at 14 per cent, and Almería is facing the most severe water shortage.

Andalucia’s Drought Crisis: A Regional Challenge

Moreno stated the importance of any rainfall but cautioned against torrential downpours, which could lead to further issues. He highlighted the need for steady rain to help ease the dire situation and prevent worsening drought conditions across the region.

Small Steps to Save Water

While the government shoulders the main responsibility for tackling this severe drought, there are small but meaningful ways we can all do our part to help conserve water. Here are a few easy tips:

Fix Leaks : Even a small drip from a leaky tap can waste gallons over time. Getting those fixed makes a big difference.

: Even a small drip from a leaky tap can waste gallons over time. Getting those fixed makes a big difference. Shorten Showers : A quick 5-minute shower can save a surprising amount of water compared to a longer one.

: A quick 5-minute shower can save a surprising amount of water compared to a longer one. Turn Off the Tap : When brushing your teeth or washing dishes, turning off the tap while not in use can save litres of water.

: When brushing your teeth or washing dishes, turning off the tap while not in use can save litres of water. Water Plants Wisely : Water your garden early in the morning or late in the evening when it’s cooler to minimise evaporation. Using a watering can instead of a hose also helps.

: Water your garden early in the morning or late in the evening when it’s cooler to minimise evaporation. Using a watering can instead of a hose also helps. Only Run Full Loads: Whether it’s laundry or the dishwasher, waiting until you have a full load cuts down on unnecessary water use.

