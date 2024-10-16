By Catherine McGeer •
Urgent Drought Relief Needed
JUANMA MORENO, President of the Junta de Andalucía, has expressed deep concern over the ongoing drought in Almería, calling the situation ‘absolutely urgent.’ With water reserves in the province at a critical low of just 7-8 per cent, Moreno stressed the need for rain to arrive soon.
Speaking at an event in Sevilla, Moreno highlighted the unpredictable nature of weather forecasts, noting that hopes for significant rainfall often fall short. While the Guadalquivir Valley is sitting at 30 per cent capacity, the reservoirs in Málaga are at 14 per cent, and Almería is facing the most severe water shortage.
Moreno stated the importance of any rainfall but cautioned against torrential downpours, which could lead to further issues. He highlighted the need for steady rain to help ease the dire situation and prevent worsening drought conditions across the region.
While the government shoulders the main responsibility for tackling this severe drought, there are small but meaningful ways we can all do our part to help conserve water. Here are a few easy tips:
