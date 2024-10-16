By Linda Hall •
Published: 16 Oct 2024 • 13:31
• 1 minute read
FC BARCELONA: Looking forward to increased stadium revenue
Photo credit: fcbarcelona.com
FC Barcelona’s ticket sales will improve once the club returns to revamped Spotify Camp Nou.
Takings amounted to €229 million during the last full Camp Nou season in 2022-2023 but fell to €126 million after matches switched to the Montjuic Olympic stadium for the 2023-2024 season, owing to the Camp Nou renovations.
According to figures announced on October 12, stadium revenue is expected to rise to €194 million this season, although matches will initially be played at the Montjuic ground.
If all goes according to plan, by March the club can return to Camp Nou, which by then will have a 90,000 capacity.
The stadium reaches its full capacity of 104,600 once rebuilding has been completed for the 2026-2027 season, bringing a predicted €350 million in ticket takings.
With a €1.45 billion debt whose mandatory payments begin during the 2025-2026 season, increased stadium revenue is essential, the club has admitted.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca province and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.