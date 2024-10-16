By Linda Hall • Published: 16 Oct 2024 • 13:31 • 1 minute read

FC BARCELONA: Looking forward to increased stadium revenue Photo credit: fcbarcelona.com

FC Barcelona’s ticket sales will improve once the club returns to revamped Spotify Camp Nou.

Takings amounted to €229 million during the last full Camp Nou season in 2022-2023 but fell to €126 million after matches switched to the Montjuic Olympic stadium for the 2023-2024 season, owing to the Camp Nou renovations.

According to figures announced on October 12, stadium revenue is expected to rise to €194 million this season, although matches will initially be played at the Montjuic ground.

If all goes according to plan, by March the club can return to Camp Nou, which by then will have a 90,000 capacity.

The stadium reaches its full capacity of 104,600 once rebuilding has been completed for the 2026-2027 season, bringing a predicted €350 million in ticket takings.

With a €1.45 billion debt whose mandatory payments begin during the 2025-2026 season, increased stadium revenue is essential, the club has admitted.