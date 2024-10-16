Bare-knuckled triumph, Marbella Arena

By Adam Woodward • Published: 16 Oct 2024 • 15:35 • 1 minute read

Face off between Tenaglia & Soto. Credit: BKFC

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), the fastest-growing combat sports organisation in the world, made history on Saturday, October 12, at the Marbella Arena with a spectacular event that combined the best in bare-knuckle fighting and music in one show. Three world titles were at stake in a lineup full of international and Spanish talent.

Adrenaline-filled fights and 3 world titles at stake Argentine Franco Tenaglia became the new BKFC lightweight world champion after a brutal and bloody battle against undefeated Tony ‘Loco’ Soto. In a fight that kept spectators on the edge of their seats, Tenaglia showed exceptional resilience and aggression, emerging victorious in one of the night’s most intense bouts. This victory positions him as one of the new stars of bare-knuckle fighting on the international scene.

Meanwhile, American Austin Trout retained his welterweight belt in a tactical fight against Brit Rico Franco, showcasing a true boxing clinic and demonstrating his dominance in the category. In another key bout, David Mundell swept European Danny Christie in the second round, defending his middleweight title with a commanding performance.

McGregor unleashes BKFC audience’s euphoria

The excitement began right from the first minute when MMA star Conor McGregor opened the initial card, unleashing the euphoria of the audience. The charismatic Irish fighter’s support put Marbella in the spotlight, further highlighting BKFC’s importance in the global combat sports circuit. From the first fight, the intensity only increased, with adrenaline-filled matches, spectacular knockouts, and outstanding technical quality.

BKFC was not just a fighting show but an authentic entertainment experience, thanks to its collaboration with Greenback Records. The audience enjoyed live musical performances by international stars like Xzibit and Kodak Black, who took the stage after the main fights ended. Their energetic musical show put the finishing touch on a night that combined top-level contact sports with premier entertainment.

A resounding success and a step forward for BKFC in Spain. The event in Marbella not only left a mark on fans but also solidified BKFC as a sports reference in Spain and Europe. This extravaganza, held in the iconic Marbella Arena, served as the starting point for what promises to be an unstoppable expansion of this organisation on the continent.