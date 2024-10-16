Best Private Hospital Rankings Spain

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 16 Oct 2024 • 14:04 • 2 minutes read

Quironsalud Marbella Clinches Top Spot for Best Private Hospital Rankings. Credit: Quironsalud Marbella

Hospital Quironsalud Marbella are celebrating their latest award.

Hospital Quironsalud Marbella grabbed the spotlight at the sixth edition of the prestigious Best Spanish Hospitals Awards (Premios BSH), walking away with the coveted title of Best Private Hospital in Health Evaluation (Based on Value).

The award was handed out during a dazzling ceremony held in Madrid, where the Marbella healthcare hub also snagged special recognition for their outstanding maternal and child processes.

The award shows the hospital Administration Department’s hard work, which has gathered information directly from patients undergoing surgical procedures in Urology, General Surgery, and Digestive System Surgery. This documentation and analysis phase optimises care processes, ultimately improving patients’ experiences.

But that’s not all. The Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Paediatrics departments have also been recognised with a special diploma for their clinical processes in the Materno-Infant Unit.

A total of eight centres from the Quironsalud Group were recognised in this year’s BSH awards, thanks to the thorough evaluations conducted by Higia Benchmarking, a consultancy dedicated to enhancing clinical management and continuous improvement in hospitals across Spain.

Among notable winners were the Hospital Universitario Fundacion Jimenez Diaz, crowned the best high-tech hospital, and the Hospital Universitari Sagrat Cor, which took gold in the large private hospitals category. Meanwhile, the Hospital Quironsalud Toledo claimed the title of Best A & E Hospital in the intermediate private hospital category, while the Hospital Universitari General de Catalunya earned the same accolade in the large private hospital segment.

Moreover, the Hospital Quironsalud Sagrado Corazon received praise as the best in “hospital costs” for large private hospitals, and the Hospital Universitari Sagrat Cor was lauded for its excellence in intensive care units, proving it’s not just about the flashy equipment but the quality of care.

The competition was fierce, with finalists including the Hospital Quironsalud A Coruña, shortlisted for both the best ICUs and medical processes categories. The Hospital Universitario Rey Juan Carlos also made waves in the medical processes category, while the Hospital Quironsalud del Valles, alongside the Sagrado Corazon, was in the running for best emergency services.

And let’s not forget the Hospital Universitario Infanta Elena, the Hospital Universitari Sagrat Cor, and the Hospital Quironsalud Sagrado Corazon, all vying for top honours in surgical processes.