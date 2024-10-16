Classical virtuoso, Fuengirola

By Adam Woodward • Published: 16 Oct 2024 • 19:03 • 1 minute read

Iberian Sinfonietta of Fuengirola. Credit: iberiansinfonietta.com

Fuengirola’s Community Concerts series continues on Saturday, October 19, with a performance from prize-winning prodigy.

Patricio Medina Carrillo, recent winner of the Alcalá Horn Campus 2023 Competition, has been selected to participate in the FEX (Extension of the Granada International Music and Dance Festival) as a pianist in the ‘Plica Sextet’ training. In addition, he actively collaborates with the ‘Uneben Trío’, working as a trumpeter over the last two years, with which he has performed at numerous concerts in various areas of the region. His trio has been awarded the third prize in the RCSM chamber music competition ‘Victoria Eugenia’ in Granada.

It is the new concert season for the Iberian Sinfonietta, called Community Concerts, in Fuengirola, highlighting its philanthropic and community service character since its inception in 2019. Thanks to the continuous support from Fuengirola City Council, this year the season is extended to eight concerts, scheduled between September and June.

The Community Concerts are designed to be accessible to everyone and not just for those experts in Classical music. The free one-hour concert takes place at the Palacio de la Paz in Fuengirola on Saturday, October 19, from 7pm to 8pm.