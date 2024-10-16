Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor’s comeback plans

By Letara Draghia •
UFC fans in Europe and across the globe are buzzing with excitement after Conor McGregor reveals an indefinite comeback date for 2024/25.
According to a report by Marca, McGregor had an initial plan to fight Michael Chandler in June, but due to an injury, he is now optimistic to fight again by December.
UFC President Dana White has said that McGregor will not make his much-anticipated return to the Octagon in 2024, casting doubt on the fighter’s comeback plans.
In a statement sourced by Bloody Elbow, White said, “Yeah, obviously, you know that would be a great fight, I like that fight, I did not announce the fight (I’ve not talked to either of them about it).”
Bloody Elbow recently approached McGregor at a BKFC show and he told the reporter, “February first, Saudi Arabia.” He then apparently said that his opponent would be number five-ranked UFC lightweight Dan Hooker.
While McGregor hasn’t directly addressed White’s doubtful announcement, he sent a response in action by sharing a clip of himself on Instagram sparring with the caption, “First spar back, off we go.”
McGregor has long been a source of national pride for his home country of Ireland. His return to UFC signifies more than just another fight – it’s a comeback story that transcends sports, symbolising resilience and perseverance.
