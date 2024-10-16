By Linda Hall •
Published: 16 Oct 2024 • 17:09
• 1 minute read
DE LA RUE: Will still print the UK’s banknotes
Photo credit: Flickr/Bank of England
Crane NXT confirmed on October 15 that it had brought De La Rue, the company that prints the Bank of England’s banknotes.
The American industrial technology company paid £300 million (€358.9 million) for De La Rue’s authentication division, which produces secure documents, tax stamps and other security features used for validation purposes.
Prior to the deal, insiders predicted that this would result in a breakup of the London-listed company that was founded in 1821, although Crane specified that the agreement did not include De La Rue’s currency business.
“The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions,” a statement continued.
The same insiders added that the deal would be regarded as a positive outcome for De La Rue, whose finances have been strained for some time, as the Crane deal would eliminate De La Rue’s debt.
De La Rue can now inject £30 million (€35.9 million) into its pension scheme, plus an additional £12.5 million (€14.9 million) in deficit repair contributions up to April 2027.
According to Reuters, De La Rue has also agreed with the pension trustee not to return capital to shareholders until the pension scheme is entirely de-risked.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca province and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.