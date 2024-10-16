By Anna Ellis • Published: 16 Oct 2024 • 12:40 • 2 minutes read

Image: Dirty and Happy Dog Hotel.

For pet owners, leaving your beloved companions behind, whether for a day or a holiday, can be a nerve-wracking experience.

At Dirty and Happy Pet Hotel, this worry transforms into peace of mind, thanks to the hotel’s spacious, thoughtfully designed accommodations and expert care.

Located between Los Montesinos and Benijofar, this pet haven offers more than just boarding, it offers an experience that caters to every pet’s needs.

Comfort & Adventure

The hotel’s flagship service, dog boarding, offers spacious single and double rooms, along with sunlit outdoor areas, dogs enjoy a blend of comfort and adventure.

With over 30,000 square metres of outdoor play areas, your dog will have ample space to run, play, and exercise in carefully separated zones for small dogs and puppies.

For those who need more than just short-term boarding, the hotel becomes a second home for your pets.

The professional staff ensures your pet’s well-being through play, rest, and mental stimulation, making Dirty and Happy a truly unique experience.

All Pets Welcome

Dirty and Happy isn’t just for dogs. The hotel’s facilities are equally welcoming to cats, rabbits, and other small pets.

For pet parents with hectic schedules, Dirty and Happy’s dog daycare service is a game changer.

The daycare offers everything your dog could need, from large parks for socialisation and play, to rest areas for well-deserved naps.

Doggy Training

Training is an essential aspect of pet care, and Dirty and Happy goes above and beyond with their exceptional dog training services.

With years of experience, the team of expert trainers addresses behavioural issues, socialisation needs, and obedience training.

Whether your dog requires personalised one-on-one classes or group training sessions, the focus is always on results and well-being.

From basic puppy lessons filled with fun exercises to advanced behaviour correction for more serious issues, the training programmes are designed to help dogs thrive in social settings and at home.

How to Book

Booking is made easy through an online form, and the dedicated team is always available to answer questions or arrange visits.

As fellow dog owners, the staff know how stressful it can be to leave your dog in someone else’s care. That’s why Dirty and Happy go the extra mile to ensure both pets and owners are happy. You will receive photos, videos and updates during your pet’s stay at the hotel.

Whether you need a long-term stay, daycare services, or expert training, this pet hotel stands ready to provide an unforgettable experience for your furry friends.

For more information or to book your pet’s stay, head to the website: dirtyandhappy.com, or call (+34) 966 063 577, (+34) 617 117 696 or (+34) 617 117 151 Monday to Saturday from 9:00.AM until 7:30.PM.

You can find Dirty and Happy on the Road Los Montesinos – Benijofar, 1 km from the El Zoco Market in Ciudad Quesada.