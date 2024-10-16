By Johanna Gardener • Published: 16 Oct 2024 • 19:54 • 2 minutes read

Melissa Sloan, dubbed Britain’s most tattooed mum, has inked her way into infamy, sporting so many tattoos that children are left spooked by her striking appearance come Halloween.

This Halloween, it is not just scary costumes and masks that children should be scared of in the UK. Melissa Sloan from Worcestershire claims that she could give one hell of a scare to children who happen to knock at her door or encounter her in the street. Being Britain’s most tattooed mum with over 800 tattoos, many of which mask her face, Sloan has admitted to hiding in the bushes when she takes her own children out trick or treating as her extreme body image has historically scared children, or even her neighbours.

Most tattooed mum cannot even enjoy Halloween with her own children

While the 47-year-old mum does adore her body art, she recognizes that it can hinder her everyday life, even when Halloween approaches, as she has comically confessed. Despite taking her own children out on this spooky night, her own door barely receives a knock as children are afraid of her looks. Sloan affirmed: “They are creeped out by my appearance daily but I have to be extra cautious during the spooky season. It makes me upset that I can’t enjoy Halloween fully with my own children.” Sloan went on to explain that people are astonished if they look at her and usually stand gawping which can become tiresome. Children knocking at the door tend to run off without even waiting for sweets.

Sloan urges others to accept her body art as she is forced to cover tattoos

This is not the only time that Sloan has had to hide away her face. Numerous venues have disallowed her from entering and even food shopping has become a nightmare, as she is constantly harassed by comments or stares. Sadly, she feels she has to betray her body art look, disguising her tattoos with make-up when out of the house. In an interview, she said: “It’s a shame people can’t just understand my facial art and not instantly become cautious. I’m forced to hide away and hide the real me. People should accept that my ink is a form of self-expression. I’m still me – Melissa. I just display my creativity on my skin to share it with the world, instead of keeping it under wraps.”