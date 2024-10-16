By Donna Williams • Published: 16 Oct 2024 • 19:59 • 2 minutes read

premium-quality fish and home-cooked, twice-fried chips are a speciality. Credit: Fishy Fishy

In the heart of Moraira, you will find a restaurant specialising in the most British of dishes: fish and chips.

These are no ordinary fish and chips. In fact, one guest recently raved on Tripadvisor that “I think this is my favourite fish and chip restaurant, not just in the area but the world. We always go here if we are in the area; it is brilliant.”

Speaking of Tripadvisor, this wonderful family-run restaurant has earned itself a top spot in the Tripadvisor Hall of Fame, as well as the Certificate of Excellence. Owned by Craig and Nicola and run by their fantastic hardworking team, they credit their success to their commitment to offering excellent food served by remarkable individuals in a stellar location.

Fishy Fishy offer a wide range of dishes besides their signature fish & chips

Aside from their signature premium-quality fish and home-cooked, twice-fried chips, they also offer a range of other delectable options. These include chicken, pies, sausages, burgers, and delicious homemade sauces that elevate the already exquisite flavours. Their menu also caters to special dietary requirements and offers vegetarian and gluten-free options.

One of the most popular choices is the North Atlantic cod where guests can enjoy succulent fish coated in a distinctive beer batter and served with homemade tartar sauce. As this restaurant prides itself on being family-friendly, it also offers appealing food choices for kids, not to mention convenient takeaway boxes that are perfect for enjoying a family day out.

Fishy Fishy’s restaurant offers the perfect cosy dining experience

While the summer has been all about eating alfresco on their spacious terrace, their downstairs restaurant offers the perfect cosy alternative now that the weather is cooling. This spacious restaurant is the ideal place to savour a nice family meal, enjoy an evening out with friends, or relish some quality couple time.

Of course, sometimes, the preferred option is a home takeaway; for this reason, Fishy Fishy has extended its service to include a home delivery service. Simply contact their delivery driver, Tony, direct on +34 623 202 382 and arrange a time for when you would like your order to be delivered. Once agreed, visit the Fishy Fishy website at www.fishyfishy.es and place your order using their very straightforward online ordering service. Then, sit back, relax, and choose a movie to watch while enjoying your delicious Fishy Fishy meal from the comfort of your own home.

Fishy Fishy is open between 12.30 and 3.00pm, and then 4.30 and 9.00pm Tuesday through Friday. In addition, they are open between 4.30 and 9.00pm on Monday and Saturday, with Sunday being their day of rest!

fishyfishy.es

966 491 867

Kristalmar 30F, Ctra Moraira-Calpe, Moraira