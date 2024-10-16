Hate crime or coincidence?

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Updated: 16 Oct 2024 • 21:42 • 1 minute read

A pack of hunting dogs. Photo Credit, EWN

Hunters were shocked to find themselves the victims of vandalism, in an as yet unprecedented event. But was it a hate crime or purely a coincidence?

A group of hunters were victims of a possible anti-hunting attack on Saturday October 12, when they returned from their morning´s activities in the Son Gual area of the island to find that the tyres of their vehicles had been slashed. Five vehicles, all of which were parked in the `pirulí´ zone, were targeted in total, and the group of disgruntled hunters had to call tow trucks to come to the rescue, with one hunter reporting to the president of the Mallorca Hunting and Shooting Club, Antonio Bonet, that he was forced to wait until 16:00 before the tow truck arrived.

Bonet doesn´t believe the attack to be a hate crime, despite the fact that the incident coincided with the lifting of the previously closed hunting season – therefore allowing hunters more freedom and privilege at this time of year than at others – explaining that no such thing has happened in Mallorca before. However, the hunting advocate did exclaim that he and the hunters themselves were disappointed with the police response, who, despite being alerted to the incident as soon as it was noticed, failed to turn up at the scene to help in any way. He said that the hunters were ‘very indignant´ since the police are always hot on their heels checking permits and documentation.