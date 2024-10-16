Immunisation campaign underway

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Updated: 16 Oct 2024 • 21:23 • 1 minute read

Medical worker holding a vaccine. Photo Credit, RF._.studio, Pexels

A new campaign is underway in Mallorca to see as many residents as possible vaccinated against influenza and Covid-19.

The initiative aims to surpass previous similar initiatives and provide better protection for those considered at higher risk of contracting the illnesses. The local Ministry of Health issued a press release on Monday, October 14, explaining the new measures that are being introduced as part of the campaign, including an experimental vaccination programme which will visit 24 schools across the Balearics (public, state-subsidised and private included), comprising of eleven in Mallorca, eight across Ibiza and Formentera and five in Menorca.

The Ministry of Health states that those deemed as higher risk that are particularly targeted by the campaign include people over 60-years-old, those residing in care homes, people with health conditions such as diabetes, chronic cardiovascular disease and respiratory disorders, as well as cancer patients, those having received a transplant, and the morbidly obese.

Anyone wishing for details of other ailments not included in the list, and to ascertain whether immunisation is a recommended priority personally, can ask at their local medical centre, whilst appointments for the vaccine can be obtained on www.gripcaib.es or by calling InfoSalut on 971220000.