Immunisation campaign underway

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown •
Updated: 16 Oct 2024 • 21:23 • 1 minute read
Medical worker holding a vaccine. Photo Credit, RF._.studio, Pexels
The initiative aims to surpass previous similar initiatives and provide better protection for those considered at higher risk of contracting the illnesses. The local Ministry of Health issued a press release on Monday, October 14, explaining the new measures that are being introduced as part of the campaign, including an experimental vaccination programme which will visit 24 schools across the Balearics (public, state-subsidised and private included), comprising of eleven in Mallorca, eight across Ibiza and Formentera and five in Menorca.
The Ministry of Health states that those deemed as higher risk that are particularly targeted by the campaign include people over 60-years-old, those residing in care homes, people with health conditions such as diabetes, chronic cardiovascular disease and respiratory disorders, as well as cancer patients, those having received a transplant, and the morbidly obese.
Anyone wishing for details of other ailments not included in the list, and to ascertain whether immunisation is a recommended priority personally, can ask at their local medical centre, whilst appointments for the vaccine can be obtained on www.gripcaib.es or by calling InfoSalut on 971220000.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the U.K., Donna Bradley-Brown first moved to Mallorca in 2002. She immediately fell in love with the island and knew it was destined to be her home. Donna is particularly passionate about animals, art and the environment. If you have a news story she would love to hear from you at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
[Photo Credit @caroixyz]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.