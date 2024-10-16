By Anna Ellis • Published: 16 Oct 2024 • 7:33 • 1 minute read

Image: Ajuntament d'Alcalalí / Facebook.

Between January and July 2024, the Marina Alta region experienced a significant increase in tourism.

The region welcomed 1,519,748 visitors which is 23.8 per cent more than the same period last year.

This surge includes 609,654 foreign tourists, representing a 17.8 per cent increase from 2023 when 517,397 international visitors were recorded.

Foreign Tourists

Foreign tourists constitute 43.3 per cent of the total visitors, indicating their substantial impact on the region’s tourism dynamics.

Among the inland towns, Alcalalí stands out as the most visited, attracting 5,686 international tourists despite having a modest population of 1,392.

Following Alcalalí is Orba, with 5,233 foreign visitors and a resident count of 2,428. Xaló also sees a notable number of visitors, with 3,195 foreign tourists compared to its population of 3,024.

English Visitors

The predominant nationality of these visitors is English.

Other towns that have seen a significant influx of foreign tourists include Llíber, with 3,907 visitors and a population of 1,021, and Castell de Castells, which welcomed 2,563 tourists despite having only 441 residents.

However, some areas like Beniarbeig and La Vall d’Ebo saw fewer visitors, with 685 and 75 international tourists, respectively.