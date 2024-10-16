News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 16 Oct 2024 • 15:59 • 3 minutes read

Driving Donations for MABS Image: Facebook/MABS San Javier

Teeing Up Support

THE San Miguel Golf Society (SMGS) recently held its weekly competition at La Serena Golf Course, where the challenging golf course in Los Alcazares tested the skills of participants. However, the highlight of the event was the society’s donation of €455 to the MABS Cancer Support Foundation.

SMGS President Darren Strugnell and Vice-Captain Mick Pryke presented the donation, continuing the society’s ongoing support for the charity. MABS Cancer Support Foundation, which provides essential care for cancer patients and their families, expressed gratitude for the contribution. These funds will help the foundation continue offering vital assistance to those affected by cancer in the local community.

SMGS members regularly contribute to the foundation through their ‘Blob Tin’, showing strong community spirit beyond the golf course. This latest donation further highlights the importance of local organisations coming together to support charitable causes that directly benefit the region.

Eco Investment

A €30 million investment in Cartagena is set to transform the local economy and create new job opportunities. Ecocarburantes Españoles, a key player in Spain’s bioethanol industry, announced plans to build a new biogas plant in the Valle de Escombreras, further solidifying the area’s role in sustainable energy.

This investment not only promises to boost employment but also aligns with the city’s commitment to a greener future. The new facility will enhance the local economy and support the transition to circular practices, making Cartagena a hub for renewable energy projects.

With the support of local authorities streamlining processes for investors, this project signals a new era for the region. Expanding industrial land and simplifying regulations will encourage more businesses to set up shop, promoting innovation and growth. As the area embraces these developments, residents can look forward to a thriving job market and a more sustainable way of life. This investment is a vital step toward revitalising the community and ensuring a brighter future for Cartagena.

Family Fun

GET ready for a fun-filled day in Los Alcazares! On October 20, kids can enjoy the Drilo inflatable theme park at the Recinto de Fiestas on Avenida Joaquín Blume. From 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm, there will be plenty of activities and bouncy castles to keep the little ones entertained.

To join in, simply download the registration form from the Los Alcázares Town Hall website or pick one up at the local offices. Be sure to submit it by October 20, either online or in person.

This event is part of a Los Alcazares Town Hall program, supported by the local Department of Social Policy and funded by the Ministry of Equality, to create more family-friendly activities in the area. Don’t miss this chance to treat the kids to an afternoon of bouncing and fun!

Autumn Equinox

THE Humanists of Murcia gathered at the Bolnuevo Beach to mark the Autumn Equinox with a friendly evening of games and food. Attendees enjoyed a shared supper of chicken, quiche, and salad on a long table, followed by games of petanca and Jenga. The Jenga game drew quite the crowd as the tower grew higher.

The group meets every Thursday at 11:30 am at the Country Club Bar and Restaurant for a round of petanca, followed by lunch. New members are always welcome to join.

Meanwhile, the Darwinian Gardeners recently took a trip to Agroideas, a cactus and succulents nursery in Murcia, where they marvelled at the beautifully displayed plants and picked up a few to take home.

Their next adventure will be a birdwatching tour at the Salinas of San Pedro del Pinatar. For more information on joining, visit their Facebook page or contact them via email at humanistsofmurcia@gmail.com or darwiniangardeners@gmail.com.

Epic Discovery

THE Cartagena City Council has approved a new excavation project for the Roman Amphitheatre, increasing the initial budget by nearly half a million euros. This decision comes after the discovery of the ‘fossa bestiaria’ (beast pit)—the area used to keep wild animals and the entrance point for gladiators during shows. On October 10, the local government authorised the updated project, which now has a total budget of €1,413,966 and is expected to be completed in 10 months.

Additionally, the council approved the transfer of a plot valued at €1.7 million to the regional government for expanding the Conservatorio (Conservatory) and IES Ben Arabí (Ben Arabí Secondary School). This area spans 7,933 square meters, and construction must start within three years.

The council also allocated funding for restoring the Capilla de la Sagrada Familia (Chapel of the Sacred Family), which suffered from water damage that endangered important frescoes. These projects highlight Cartagena’s commitment to preserving its cultural heritage while enhancing educational facilities.

