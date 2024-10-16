By Letara Draghia • Published: 16 Oct 2024 • 21:33 • 1 minute read

Credit; Shutterstock, ComposedPix

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly purchased a new home in Europe.

It marks a significant shift for the couple, who have primarily resided in the USA since stepping back from royal duties. Sources suggest that the property is located in Portugal, close to Princess Eugenie, Harry’s cousin.

According to Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan have chosen Portugal as their new home to be near Princess Eugenie and her family. Princess Eugenie reportedly splits her time between Portugal and the UK since her husband, Jack Brooksbank, works for CostaTerra. The decision to purchase a home in Portugal places Harry and Meghan within closer proximity to a royal family member, despite recent tensions within the monarchy.

Where is Harry and Meghan’s new property located?

While the exact location of the new property remains unnamed, reports suggest that the couple might have purchased a luxury property in a private area of Portugal. With its favourable climate, high quality of life, and increasing popularity among expatriates, Portugal appears to be an ideal location for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, especially given their desire for discretion.

The Express reported that the couple recently enjoyed a ‘romantic three-night break in Portugal’. Perhaps they were attracted to the relaxed lifestyle and accessibility of the country. It could also offer their children, Archie and Lilibet, a quieter upbringing away from the spotlight and scrutiny of the media.

This move adds to their growing portfolio of international properties. Meghan and Harry still own a mansion in Montecito, California, where they reside most of the time.