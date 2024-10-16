By Anna Ellis • Published: 16 Oct 2024 • 8:28 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Villena.

Villena’s Kakv Exhibition Hall (Casa de la Cultura de Villena) is hosting “Censorship,” an exhibition conceived by photographer Jorge Kánovas.

The exhibition invites reflection on how censorship continues to affect the representation of the human body, even in an era that claims openness and modernity.

The photographer, who won Gold in the Global Photography Awards last year, uses his work to challenge the viewer’s perception of societal constraints.

Striking Images

Running until November 10, the exhibition features a series of striking images where human figures are shown behind plastic, bathed in warm lights that blur the boundaries between what is visible and what is hidden.

The bodies are transformed into silhouettes that play with light and shadow, questioning the notion that in a seemingly transparent society, the human body is still subject to concealment.

Censorship appears not only in what is shown but also in the shadows that obscure what remains unseen.

Beauty of the Human Form

Each photograph in “Censorship” captures the vulnerability and beauty of the human form, highlighting the contradiction of a society that claims modernity while still bound by censorship.

The use of light in these compositions offers a fresh perspective on the human body’s complexity, challenging societal norms and suggesting that true freedom comes from questioning the restrictions imposed upon us.

Beyond the surface

This exhibition invites viewers to look beyond the surface, exploring the interplay of light and shadow that both reveals and conceals. It turns censorship into a statement about liberation and artistic expression, encouraging the audience to rethink traditional boundaries.