Royal British Legion Poppy Parade, La Cala

Buy your poppy at the parade.
Credit: Royal British Legion, Facebook.
An extraordinary event is taking place on Saturday, October 19, in La Cala de Mijas with the first Royal British Legion Poppy Parade.
With full backing of the Mijas Council, the Royal British Legion will be launching their Poppy Appeal in a spectacular fashion with a march through the coastal neighbourhood with all members of the Royal British Legion from branches along the Costa del Sol.
A Touch of Class will be on hand to start the proceedings with some stirring songs to get everyone in the mood. A parade of vintage vehicles as well as bikes from the Legion Motorcycle Club will continue, followed by members of the British Legion, scouts, and other volunteers from the Parque Butibamba to tour the picturesque streets of La Cala de Mijas.
The parade will form a hollow U shape at the Torreón for a solemn blessing. Then, the Last Post will be played as local scouts place a wreath at the foot of the tower.
Afterwards, the marching band will march back to La Butibamba. There will be drinks and a barbecue afterwards at Club La Naranja with the group A Touch of Class singing some wartime classics.
This remarkable event, never celebrated before in La Cala, begins on Saturday, October 19, at 1.30pm. Remember to take coins to drop in the collection boxes for your poppy.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
