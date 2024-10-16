By Anna Ellis • Published: 16 Oct 2024 • 16:03 • 1 minute read

Image: Mistervlad / Shutterstock.com.

As climate change progresses, managing water efficiently becomes essential for gardeners aiming for sustainability.

In spring, plants start needing more water as they grow, but not all plants have the same water requirements. Drought-tolerant plants can handle dry conditions, while others, especially those in rich soil or pots, need regular watering during dry spells.

Harvesting Rainwater

Water is precious, especially during hot, dry summers. Modern irrigation systems, like those with soil moisture sensors, help conserve water by stopping when the soil has enough moisture. Collecting rainwater is another eco-friendly way to store water for later use, reducing the need for additional resources.

Reducing Sealed Surfaces

Choosing the right materials in your garden can help with water retention. Avoid sealed surfaces like concrete, which block water from soaking into the ground. Instead, use gravel or paving stones with gaps, allowing water to reach the soil. Adding organic mulch, like leaves or grass clippings, also helps retain moisture and reduces the need for frequent watering. Over time, mulch breaks down, enriching the soil with nutrients.

Green roofs on buildings or sheds can also store rainwater and release it slowly, supporting a balanced water cycle.

Preparing for the Future

As the climate changes, gardens must adapt. More plant species that need less water, like spiraea or drought-resistant trees such as the pagoda tree, are becoming available. Choosing plants suited to the local climate will help create resilient gardens.

Trees play a vital role by providing shade, cooling the air, and absorbing CO2. Even in small spaces, compact drought-tolerant trees can offer shade and greenery while conserving water, making them a smart choice for eco-friendly gardening.