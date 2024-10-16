Spain to Convert Disused Airport into Migrant Reception Centre

By Nina Cook • Published: 16 Oct 2024 • 20:44 • 1 minute read

The disused Ciudad Real airport is set to be transformed into a migrant reception centre. | Credit: sacyrinfraestructuras

Spain is set to transform a disused airport in Ciudad Real into a migrant reception centre, a move designed to help manage the increasing influx of migrants arriving in the country.

Ciudad Real’s airport, which cost €1 billion to construct and opened in 2009, has remained largely unused since its closure in 2012 after struggling to attract passengers. It was later sold in a bankruptcy auction for only €10,000. The site will now serve as a central hub for processing and assisting migrants entering Spain.

This project is part of Spain’s broader strategy to handle migration more efficiently, addressing the ongoing pressures on existing facilities.

By converting this previously underutilised site, the Spanish government aims to ease the strain on other centres across the country, particularly those near the southern coasts and the Canary Islands, where the majority of migrant arrivals are recorded.

Challenges of migration in Spain

Migration remains a significant challenge for Spain, particularly with the steady stream of people arriving from North Africa and other regions. The southern coastal areas, such as Andalusia and the Canary Islands, have been overwhelmed by the volume of migrants in recent years.

Spain’s reception centres in these areas are often stretched beyond capacity, which has prompted the government to seek alternative locations for housing and processing. The disused Ciudad Real airport presents an ideal opportunity due to its infrastructure and vast capacity, enabling Spain to manage migration flows more effectively.

The transformation of Ciudad Real airport

Originally built to accommodate commercial flights, Ciudad Real’s airport includes the longest runway in Europe, measuring 4,200 metres. Its facilities, including a 28,000-square-metre terminal, are set to be repurposed for migrant reception.

This transformation will provide a dedicated space for migrants to be processed, housed temporarily, and supported during their arrival.

This shift in the airport’s function is a significant development in Spain’s migration strategy, offering a solution to overcrowded facilities while also revitalising a dormant site. The government has yet to announce the specific timeline for the conversion, but the move is widely viewed as a positive step in addressing the ongoing migration challenge.

Read more Euro Weekly News.