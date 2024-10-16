By Anna Ellis • Published: 16 Oct 2024 • 12:33 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola

Gran Alacant is set to become the epicentre of Nordic walking in Spain as it hosts the fourth Nordic Walking Cup.

This event will take place on Saturday, October 19, and is expected to attract around 200 athletes from across the country.

The Sacavera Nordic Trail Club of Gran Alacant is in charge of organising the competition, which will take participants through the green landscapes of the Sierra de Santa Pola, with the start and finish located near the José Antonio Alemañ sports centre.

Participants have registered from regions such as Galicia, the Canary Islands, Madrid, Andalusia, the Valencian Community, and Navarra.

Registration

Registration will remain open until October 13 on the website: mychip.es.

The event is scheduled to kick off at 9:30.AM with the circuit covering approximately 3 kilometres in the mountains.

Competitors in the absolute category will complete four laps, while younger participants will have shorter distances.

Encouraging Newcomers

To encourage newcomers to the sport, a special promotional category will be offered, allowing new athletes to register without a licence.