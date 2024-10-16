The Nerja European Videogame Forum

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 16 Oct 2024 • 15:47 • 1 minute read

Videogame forum. Credit: Shutterstock, Pe3k

Nerja Will Become a European Videogame Industry Hub from October 16 to October 19.

The Parador de Turismo is hosting a gathering from Wednesday, October 16 to Saturday, October 19, with 70 creators and strategists from all over Europe to discuss the major challenges facing this mammoth $200 billion-a-year sector.

Nerja (Málaga) has transformed into the heart of European innovation this week as fifty industry icons converge for a forum dubbed the ‘Davos of Video Games’. From Wednesday, October 16, to Friday, October 19, these trailblazers will reflect on the future of the industry and champion the creation of a pioneering European Academy of Video Games, aiming to centralise the sector and amplify its voice.

Sir Ian Livingstone, the legendary co-creator of the hit franchise Tomb Raider and the mastermind behind the beloved Fighting Fantasy book series, which laid the groundwork for modern role-playing games will be in attendance. Joining him are Rupert Loman, the pioneer behind Eurogamer; Gonzo Suárez, a heavyweight in the Spanish gaming sector and co-creator of the iconic Commandos series; and Enrique Gato, director of the animated hit Tadeo Jones.

That’s not all. The forum will also see the likes of Richard Bartle, hailed as the godfather of the Metaverse, and Simay Dinc, a pioneer in interactive cinema, which merges film and gaming. Last but not least, the gaming icon Peter Molyneux, renowned for his innovative game design, will share his wisdom.

This huge forum, organised under the expert guidance of Iván Fernández, founder of Gamelab, is supported by the European Union and backed by Spain’s Ministry of Culture. It’s a pivotal moment for Europe, as the meeting seeks to bolster the continent’s standing against other powerhouse markets like China and the US.

Stay tuned as we keep you updated on this huge event in Nerja (Axarquia), where the future of gaming is being written right before our eyes.