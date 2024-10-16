By Johanna Gardener • Published: 16 Oct 2024 • 20:34 • 2 minutes read

The Guardia Civil are suffering trauma and mental health issues Credit: Flickr

The majority of 5,600 Guardia Civil (Civil Guard) officers are on medical leave due to trauma or mental health issues.

Mental health is a topic affecting hundreds of public and private sectors worldwide, including those we might least expect. According to the Ministry of Interior more than 5,600 officers of Spain’s Guardia Civil are currently on medical leave, accounting for 7% of the force’s total workforce of almost 81,000. This statistic, disclosed in a parliamentary inquiry states that almost two thirds of these absences are due to trauma related injuries or psychiatric conditions. Frequent medical leave has raised questions over the physical and mental health challenges faced by officers while also impacting on public safety.

Regional Challenges: High Absenteeism in the Canary Islands

While Madrid, as the capital city, has the highest number of officers on medical leave, with 459 affected, the Canary Islands face particularly high absenteeism rates. In Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, 12% of the force is on medical leave. Increased workload pressures caused by heightened migration activity in the region have been blamed by unions. The Canary Islands have become a main gateway for irregular migrants and refugees hoping to reach Europe. To better manage the absences, the Guardia Civil is focusing on monitoring absences more closely and reducing the duration of leaves, aiming for a more effective response to the challenge of high absenteeism and to continue with the daily challenges facing the islands.

Psychological Support and Medical Oversight

Responding to the rising number of absences, the Guardia Civil has implemented several measures to address the growing situation. Last year, they approved assistance with private healthcare providers to monitor and manage medical leaves, particularly those over ten days. This initiative, aims to compensate for the shortage of medical personnel within the force. Right now, there are just 32 doctors employed and with 30 out of 52 provinces in Spain lacking any medical staff, it certainly is challenging to manage officers’ health conditions and ensure timely recovery to return to duty. In July 2024, up to 20 free, confidential sessions per year were offered to offices by the Guardia Civil as part of a psychological support program to entice officers back to work with renewed mental health.

