By Donna Williams • Published: 16 Oct 2024 • 22:57 • 1 minute read

Zombie Apocalypse escape game awaits! Credit: ayto-finestrat.es

If you’re into escape games and love the zombie theme, mark your calendar for Saturday October 19.

The Youth Department of Finestrat has organised a thrilling “zombie apocalypse” event where you’ll battle to survive. Alternatively, you can join in from the zombie side. To emerge victorious, you must complete all the challenges without getting caught.

With Halloween fast approaching, this activity is not for the faint-hearted. It blends fun, adrenaline, teamwork, and a scary escape from zombies! The whole game is set to last around five hours and will encompass five tests involving role-playing games and strategy.

This event is aimed at young adults over the age of 14, although those between the ages of 10 and 14 can participate; they just need to find an adult willing to complete the challenges alongside them. The event kicks off at 11.00pm, as you navigate the dark streets of the traditional historic centre.

Ticket prices start from €19 and are available by visiting this website.

Not wishing the younger children to miss out on some pre-Halloween fun, the Finestrat Youth Department has organised an escape room game, ‘The Bleeding Moon,’ suitable for those aged between 8 and 14. This will take place on the afternoon of October 19, and there is no charge for admission.

Further information is available by calling Juventud on 606 936 432.

Find more local news, activities and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.