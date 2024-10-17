By EWN • Published: 17 Oct 2024 • 17:09 • 3 minutes read

Quirónsalud Marbella Photocredit: Quirónsalud Marbella

Quirónsalud Marbella implements an advanced limb salvage programme to reduce the number of amputations due to diabetic foot disease.

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimates an increase of 46% in world prevalence of this disease in the next 20 years, which means that 1 out of 8 adults (approximately 783 million) will suffer from this pathology.

Diabetes is a chronic disease that develops as a consequence of the increase in blood glucose levels. “This is known as hyperglycaemia and, if it continues throughout time, it can affect the peripheral nerves and the arterial blood vessels with the resulting loss of sensitivity and severe reduction of blood supply to the feet (known as critical limb ischaemia), which causes skin lesions and ulcers. Without adequate treatment, the risk of amputation is much higher in diabetic patients than in people who do not suffer from this disease”, explains Doctor Mariano Palena, a Specialist of the Angiology and Vascular Surgery Unit of Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital.

Critical ischaemia (temporary or permanent decrease of the blood supply to a part of the body) is the most severe form of peripheral artery disease and can lead to amputation of the lower limbs and death of a patient. It is estimated that around 85% of the amputations associated with diabetes could be prevented with an adequate timely approach. Many technological developments and, particularly, a high level of qualifications in the healthcare professionals, have been dedicated to prioritising limb salvage and patient quality of life, to prevent the anxiety caused by the loss of one or both lower limbs. In this sense, our hospital in Marbella has implemented a pioneering international programme. With this programme we have managed to reduce the number of amputations due to diabetic foot disease to a minimum, accomplishing salvage and functional recovery of the limbs in complex cases.

Doctor Fernando Gallardo, the Head of the Unit, highlights the involvement of all the members of this unit who “are committed with the international medical initiative known as Stop Amputations. This platform has managed to reduce mutilations in previously considered irreversible situations. The numbers are currently insignificant”. Our expert highlights that their purpose goes beyond the traumatic situation of amputation “to the extent that we understand it as a medical failure. Our aim is also to train specialists from other national and international hospitals in advanced techniques and technologies (foot infrapopliteal and distal artery angioplasty) which are today a reality at our hospital thanks to the Unit headed by Doctor Palena”.

The profile of the diabetic patient suffering from diabetic foot disease is changing to the extent that it is now being associated to younger people. “Diabetic foot continues to be a serious and highly prevalent concern in the more elderly members of society, but it is important to point out that the disease is increasingly affecting younger generations due to their inadequate dietary habits that lead to obesity and diabetes”, explains Doctor Gallardo.

With regards to the most common symptoms, experts insist on the need for diabetes diagnosed patients to stay alert to identify any changes in the colour and appearance of their feet. The loss of sensitivity, redness, paleness or swelling are frequent signs that could indicate a deficiency in blood circulation. At the same time, patients must pay attention to any areas of coarse or scaly skin, ulcers or nail issues. Where a patient suspects of any signs, they must immediately visit their doctor as these symptoms could alert of the onset of diabetic foot disease.

The Angiology and Vascular Surgery Unit of Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital provides urgent vascular healthcare service 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and it is integrated by Doctors Fernando Gallardo, David Abad, Matteo Pizzamiglio, Paolo Cassoni, Elisa Piccolo and Mariano Palena.