By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 17 Oct 2024 • 19:40 • 1 minute read

Alpenglow Hy4: the latest in innovative car technology Credit:X:@AutoWeek

As the car industry races to develop cleaner, more sustainable cars, French carmaker, Alpine has brought anticipation and excitement to global mobility technology with the launch of the hydrogen-powered Alpenglow Hy4, with the first water-powered engine.

Get ready for the Alpenglow Hy4, dubbed the Hypercar. This hydrogen-powered car prototype signals a bold move towards a more sustainable future in the car industry. Electric vehicles are already in danger of being left in the rear view mirror with the first water-powered engine that promises to revolutionize the automobile industry. The innovative design of the hydrogen-powered car prototype represents a new departure in terms of vehicle style, which leaves the likes of Tesla, Hyundai and Toyota with a reason to be concerned in a fast-changing and tumultuous industry.

Alpenglow Hy4’s water-powered engine as powerful as petrol engine

The new hydrogen engine design is as powerful as the traditional petrol engines boasting high 7000RPM, along with producing 340 bhp or 250KW, showcasing its excellent capacity for being on a par with petrol engines as regards power and performance. In terms of speed, the Alpenglow Hy4 has been tested to reach up to speeds of 270Km/h (168mph). Meanwhile, acceleration capacity boosted by the 340bhp, also proves to perform quite admirably. The Alpenglow Hy4 has three hydrogen tanks for fuel storage, which Alpine engineers have smartly designed with an outstanding pressure of 700 bar. The tanks are distributed evenly on sidepods and behind the driver, providing even weight distribution and safety.

Could its hydrogen technology rival Elon Musk‘s Model H by Tesla?

Still in the prototype stage, the industry still awaits Alpine’s move to commercial level, while being vigilant for how hydrogen technology could play a greater role in the future of green, automotive energy. As the first water-based engine it is a prototype that aims to challenge traditional hydrogen engines. While this fuel initially tested our understanding of combustion, we could now be seeing how water is the solution to clean, green driving. Will this be the latest rival to Elon Musk’s proposed Model H?

