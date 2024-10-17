Aurora Borealis lights up Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 17 Oct 2024 • 9:58 • 1 minute read

Chasing Colours in the Sky Image: X/MeteOrihuela/ @JuanjoCehegin

MURCIA’s night sky turned into a colourful display of auroras borealis recently, thanks to some serious solar activity. This amazing sight was seen all over Spain, from Galicia to the Balearic Islands, and people couldn’t get enough of it!

Murcia’s Stunning Night Sky

These stunning lights, which last lit up our skies in May, made a grand comeback, with bright colours dancing across the night. In places like Corvera and the hamlet of Caravaca de la Cruz, Archivel, folks shared their photos online, calling it another ‘historic moment’ for the Region of Murcia.

What Causes the Northern Lights to Shine so Far South?

So, what causes these beautiful lights? The Aurora Borealis, typically seen near the Arctic, can sometimes make a surprise appearance much farther south, like in Spain. This happens when the sun releases a particularly strong burst of energy, sending charged particles zooming toward Earth. When these particles collide with our atmosphere, they create those beautiful lights in the sky. It’s pretty rare for the auroras to reach places like Murcia, but when they do, it’s truly special. The combination of perfect solar conditions and a clear night can bring this incredible light show to regions that usually don’t get to experience it.

Top Tips for Spotting the Aurora Borealis in Murcia

To get the best view of the Aurora Borealis, it’s all about finding the right spot. The key is to head somewhere away from city lights—light pollution makes it much harder to see the auroras clearly. In Murcia, great places to try are the more rural areas like Caravaca de la Cruz or Archivel, where the sky stays dark and open. If you’re closer to the coast, even spots like Calblanque offer beautiful, clear views of the horizon. Bring a blanket, dress warm, and let your eyes adjust to the darkness for the best chance of catching the lights in all their glory!

