Beloved parrot desperately sought

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 17 Oct 2024 • 22:24 • 1 minute read

A grey parrot similar to the one that is missing. Photo Credit, Magda Ehlers, Pexels

Owners of a beloved parrot that went missing months ago refuse to give up their search.

A reward is being offered for the safe return of a parrot that was lost back in March in Bunyola, in the Joan March Hospital and Sa Coma areas of the municipality. The parrot, which is grey with a red tail, and wears a ring on its leg, has been advertised on posters in and around the area in the hope that someone might recognise it.

The owners of the bird appealed to local Spanish language publication Última Hora, in an effort to increase publicity. They ask that if anybody has come across the bird and kept it, having not spotted the posters and being unaware that its previous owners are desperately searching for its whereabouts, please step forward and contact them, as the pet parrot is very deeply missed.

The posters have now been laminated in an attempt to protect them from the autumn and winter weather, and the owners continue to pray for its safe return [Fernando Fernández, Última Hora, 15/10/2024].

As a general rule, anybody finding a parrot or other exotic species on the island should directly contact The Balearic Consortium for the Recuperation of Fauna (COFIB), and take the animal to their centre in Santa Eugenia. COFIB can be contacted on 607554055 from 8:00-18:00 daily.