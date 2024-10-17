Black Friday brings new jobs to Malaga

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 17 Oct 2024 • 22:51 • 1 minute read

Black Friday jobs on offer. Credit: Vovantarakan - Shutterstock.

Temporary employment agency Randstad predicts the coming Black Friday and Cyber Monday will generate nearly 4,000 new jobs in Malaga province.

The imported US shopping event, Black Friday weekend, has become a full week of discounted prices in most stores in Spain as Christmas shoppers hurriedly try to snap up some discount-priced gifts for the festive season. Because of this, many shops in Malaga province will be looking for backup shop staff, warehouse operators, and logistics drivers. Many of those new hires will be kept on for the Christmas and January Sales period too.

So to respond to the traditional upsurge in consumption that traditionally occurs at this time of year, the main needs of logistics companies will be packers, warehouse staff, drivers.

Retail bolstering Black Friday workforce

The retail sector will be reinforcing its workforce with shop assistants, shelf fillers, and customer service profiles, with whom they will be on the lookout for those with a good track record where communication skills are most valued along with a high level of English.

According to Randstad, in both logistics and the retail sectors, companies are increasingly valuing candidates with proven digital skills and knowledge of digital platforms, especially in online retail companies.

At a national level, Randstad predicts that Black Friday will generate 117,000 hirings in Spain, 18.2 percent more than at the same time in 2023.