Black Friday brings new jobs to Malaga

By Adam Woodward •
Updated: 17 Oct 2024 • 22:51 • 1 minute read
Black Friday jobs on offer.
Credit: Vovantarakan - Shutterstock.
Temporary employment agency Randstad predicts the coming Black Friday and Cyber Monday will generate nearly 4,000 new jobs in Malaga province.
The imported US shopping event, Black Friday weekend, has become a full week of discounted prices in most stores in Spain as Christmas shoppers hurriedly try to snap up some discount-priced gifts for the festive season. Because of this, many shops in Malaga province will be looking for backup shop staff, warehouse operators, and logistics drivers. Many of those new hires will be kept on for the Christmas and January Sales period too.
So to respond to the traditional upsurge in consumption that traditionally occurs at this time of year, the main needs of logistics companies will be packers, warehouse staff, drivers.
The retail sector will be reinforcing its workforce with shop assistants, shelf fillers, and customer service profiles, with whom they will be on the lookout for those with a good track record where communication skills are most valued along with a high level of English.
According to Randstad, in both logistics and the retail sectors, companies are increasingly valuing candidates with proven digital skills and knowledge of digital platforms, especially in online retail companies.
At a national level, Randstad predicts that Black Friday will generate 117,000 hirings in Spain, 18.2 percent more than at the same time in 2023.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.