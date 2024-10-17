By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Oct 2024 • 16:53 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Elda.

After two years of restoration work, the Castle-Palace of Elda has opened its doors to visitors.

The first tours welcomed two groups of over twenty people each, all eager to see the results of the extensive renovations that took place over 700 days.

Many locals grew up watching the fortification fall into disrepair, believing it would never regain its former glory.

Sunday Visits

Visits will take place every Sunday until December 29, with all groups in October already fully booked.

Registration for November and December tours will open soon, attracting visitors from other towns in the Valencian Community, including Gandía, Alicante, and San Juan.

Guided Tours

The guided tour lasts approximately one hour, during which a knowledgeable guide provides insights into the castle’s history, spanning from the construction of its earliest walls to the present day.

Dating back to the late 12th and early 13th centuries during the Christian reconquest, the castle originally served as an Islamic fortress and later transformed into a stately castle and county palace.

Unique Background

This unique historical background sets it apart from other fortifications in nearby municipalities like Villena, Petrer, Sax, and Biar.

For more information or to reserve your slot call (+34)966 980 300, WhatsApp (+34) 647851758 or email: turismo@elda.es.