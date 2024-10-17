Classical Jazz music meets visual art

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 17 Oct 2024 • 19:29
• 1 minute read
Tamariz at her Steinway
Credit: aliciatamariz.com
The Music Cycle of Alhaurín el de la Torre’s season designed to promote young talent and local artists, ‘Alhaurín Suena en Femenino’ returns with four concerts planned throughout autumn and winter.
On Saturday, October 19, there will be the first of the concerts entitled ‘Interior Landscapes’, by Alicia Tamariz, who returns to perform in Alhaurín de la Torre with a performance she describes as a ‘visual concert’ and an ’emotional attempt’ in which she demonstrates the breadth of her talent on the piano, the guitar, and some other surprises. Alicia Tamariz, born in Barcelona in 1986, is a pianist, singer, and composer based in Alhaurín whose life has been deeply influenced by her artistic environment.
According to Tamariz, ‘It’s a journey of emotions, a visual concert, a nude. Intimacy in collected in songs and revealed in images. The body as canvas and the heart as a flag.’ Alicia Tamariz premieres a repertoire full of novelty, sincere, and a little brave. Guitar, voice, projections, and, of course, a piano. ‘It’s about letting yourself go, sitting and dancing inside, seeing the drawing of the word, the image of the music, and how silence sounds.’
The concert is on at the Centro Cultural Vicente Aleixandre in Alhaurín de la Torre on Saturday, October 19 at 8pm. The seats for each of the concerts are €5 and can be purchased at the same Cultural Centre and, soon, on the website www.mientrada.net.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.