Coastal quake: Earthquake rattles Almería coastline

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 17 Oct 2024 • 10:11 • 1 minute read

Seismic Activity in Almería Image: IGN.es

AN earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale struck near Roquetas de Mar in Almería on October 13. The tremor’s epicentre was located just 24 kilometres off the coast near Adra, at a depth of several kilometres in the Mediterranean Sea. Residents of nearby El Ejido, Dalías, and Berja may have felt a slight shaking, but the quake was generally of low intensity and likely caused no damage or injuries.

Series of Seismic Activities Reported in the Region

The National Geographic Institute (Instituto Geográfico Nacional) reported that this earthquake is part of a series of seismic activities, with seven quakes occurring in the region over the past week and a total of 13 recorded this month. Notably, this was one of the strongest earthquake in recent times, along with the 3.4 magnitude quake on September 2.

Staying Safe During Minor Earthquakes

During minor earthquakes, it’s important to stay calm. If you’re indoors, move away from windows and heavy furniture. If you’re outside, find an open area away from buildings and trees. In a vehicle, pull over safely and stay inside until the shaking ends.

