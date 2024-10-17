Coleen Rooney joins I’m A Celebrity 2024 for record-breaking fee

By Nina Cook • Updated: 17 Oct 2024 • 23:03 • 2 minutes read

Coleen Rooney has reportedly signed the largest contract in 'I'm A Celebrity' history. | Photo credit: X:ColeenRoo

Coleen Rooney is set to make her reality TV debut by reportedly signing up for the 2024 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The 38-year-old has reportedly secured a record-breaking deal exceeding £1.5 million, surpassing last year’s top earner, Nigel Farage. ITV bosses hope Rooney’s appearance will offer insights into her high-profile Wagatha Christie trial and her personal life with football legend Wayne Rooney​.

Coleen Rooney signs up for ITV’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’ 2024

According to reports, Rooney’s participation in the ITV hit show is part of a broader move back into the public eye following the success of her Netflix documentary, The Real Wagatha Story. The documentary, which detailed her libel trial victory over Rebekah Vardy, brought her back into the limelight, and ITV producers are reportedly eager to capitalise on her renewed popularity. An insider told The Sun, “It’s a huge coup to get her on board, and they believe she’ll be a massive draw for viewers”​.

In addition to this, there is speculation that her jungle stint will serve as a platform for Rooney to open up about her long-standing marriage to football icon Wayne Rooney, potentially providing a more intimate glimpse into their relationship. Given the public’s fascination with the couple, this could add a highly engaging dynamic to the show.

Coleen Rooney’s record-breaking ‘I’m A Celebrity’ deal

Rooney’s rumoured deal is not only significant because of her celebrity status but also due to its financial implications. She has reportedly been offered the largest fee in the show’s history, topping previous offers made to celebrities like Caitlyn Jenner and Ian Wright. This record-breaking fee highlights her perceived value as a major ratings booster for ITV, who are banking on her to attract a broad audience​.

Will viewers get the inside scoop on Wagatha Christie from Coleen Rooney?

Fans are curious about what Rooney might reveal during her time in the jungle. With the Wagatha Christie saga still fresh in the public’s memory, there’s speculation she may divulge more details about her infamous court case with Vardy, as well as offer glimpses into her family life with Wayne Rooney. Some reports even suggest her stint on I’m A Celebrity could help rehabilitate her public image following years of media scrutiny​.

