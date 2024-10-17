By Johanna Gardener • Published: 17 Oct 2024 • 0:39 • 2 minutes read

Flooding, drought and temperature change set for Europe Credit:Pixabay:analogicus

The European Union‘s budget falls dangerously short of addressing the growing threat of climate change, leaving member states ill-prepared to cope with increasingly frequent and severe weather events that are reshaping the continent.

In recent weeks, Europe has seen several episodes of freak weather hit the continent including flooding, drought and forest fires. However, according to a recent audit of EU spending, the European bloc is not reflecting these natural disasters in the budget being assigned to covering them.

In an ever-worsening situation, it is estimated that as many as 20% of local projects aiming to manage the often brutal effects of climate change across Europe are ineffective. On Wednesday, the EU Court of Auditors issued a concerning statement emphasizing that Europe will be submerged by the impacts of climate change unless it starts to adapt itself appropriately for what is to come. On Wednesday, the ECA member leading the audit, Klaus-Heiner Lehne commented: “Our report…raises serious concerns about the EU’s ability to keep pace with the changing climate. It’s a race between the accelerating impacts of climate change on our economies and societies and our efforts to adapt to these new and ever changing realities.”

Many European countries are unaware of adaptation plans to tackle climate change issues

The watchdog assessing the efficiency and effectiveness of EU policy and funding at its headquarters in Luxembourg has conversely argued that the bloc’s political and legislative approach was actually adequate and accredited this when referring to the adaptation strategy of 2013, later updated in 2021. However, whilst the strategy’s focus is on resilience to extreme weather and radical climate change, the ECA discovered that out of 400 municipalities in the four countries studied – Austria, Estonia, France and Poland – 70% of these were completely in the dark about the EU strategy and 60% were unaware of the national adaptation plans adopted by their own governments. According to ECA reports, only one in six actually had a solid plan in place, despite reassuring evidence that a fifth were in the process of adapting one, considered – at least – to be a positive sign.

Worryingly, some of the projects aimed at managing weather extremes and climate change were counterproductive. As an example, a spruce forest in Estonia, which was destroyed by storms, was then replaced by further spruce trees regardless of information that this species was “known for having low resistance to strong winds”. In France, the cultivation of maritime pine trees in southwest France as part of a reforestation project did not take into account its sensitivity to forest fire and wind – predicted to increase with climate change. Some projects were more promising, yet in order to avoid countless futile projects being developed, the ECA recommended the European Commission should implement common indicators to track progress more homogenously.

Ski centre face closure due to climate extremes and insufficient snow

In the countdown to winter, one issue seemed particularly poignant: the “very high risk of insufficient snow” in around half of European resorts dependent on ski tourism. Mountain resorts above 2000m are relatively safe for now but lower peaks might be more at risk of closure unless further investment in snow cannons becomes a reality. Some ski centres in France have already closed or are predicted to.

Despite global warming and its impact on climate change being a global hotbed for discussion, it appears just over half of EU projects targeting this question would be appropriate in tackling future problems. It is essential to vet governments on how to oversee successful adaptation plans through further guidance, examples of maladaptation and through helping key sectors such as farming and forestry to “climate proof” their investments.

