Financial aid for municipalities

Published: 17 Oct 2024

The mountain town of Deia will benefit from funds allocated to the Mancomunitat Tramuntana. Photo Credit EWN.

Determined to improve standards of living across the island in any way possible, the Mallorca government is launching a new financial aid initiative.

The Consell de Mallorca has launched a call for financial aid across the municipalities of the island, according to Pilar Amate, the local councillor for Economic Promotion and Local Development. Amate explained that a sum of 235,000 euros is to be invested in any area that benefits the municipalities as a whole, such as real estate, and highlighted that the aim of the project is to “offer global and joint solutions to all the local entities they represent” [Europa Press, 10/10/2024].

The Consell de Mallorca backed Amate´s statement in their press release, affirming that in order to fulfil the aims of the island´s municipalities, economic support was essential. The funds are expected to cover expenses such as government vehicles and property, machinery and other items necessary for the maintenance and development of the local governments, as well as technological necessities such as computer applications; basically, anything which will help the municipalities to prosper, both individually and as an entity.

The island is divided into groups of municipalities – Mancomunidades – and funds have been allocated according to the population of each community. The Mancomunidad Es Raiger (which covers – but is not limited to – highly populated areas including Alaró, Binissalem, Inca, Santa Maria del Camí and Marratxi), will receive the highest subsidy of 94,446 euros, and the rest of the funds will be distributed accordingly.