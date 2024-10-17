By Letara Draghia •
Published: 17 Oct 2024 • 10:13
• 1 minute read
Credit: Shutterstock, Fernando Astasio Avila
The Department of Health has reported 70 cases of infected people and 11 deaths in relation to a “flesh-eating” bacterium.
The increase of the bacterium, Vibrio Vulnificus, has been recorded across Southwest Florida, particularly in areas affected by recent hurricanes, Helene and Milton.
A report by El Pais explained that Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, has issued an ‘urgent warning’ to the population to avoid contact with stagnant water, especially in the areas most affected by the flooding. Vibrio Vulnificus has been responsible for the death of one person in Charlotte County, two in Duval, one in Hernando, two in Palm Beach, one in Pasco, one in Pinellas, two in Seminole and one in Walton.
Health experts warn that floodwaters stirred up by hurricanes create ideal breeding conditions for the bacteria. These waters can carry the bacteria into open wounds, leading to severe and sometimes fatal infections. In extreme cases, the bacteria can cause necrotising fasciitis, a rapid tissue death that gives Vibrio vulnificus its “flesh-eating” name.
Though Vibrio vulnificus is primarily a threat in subtropical regions like Florida, the recent surge in infections highlights the risks associated with extreme weather events, including flooding.
As Europe continues to deal with more extreme weather, it’s important for residents in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant about waterborne bacteria. Climate change is expected to heighten these risks, making awareness essential for public health.
Health officials advise avoiding swimming in coastal waters if you have an open wound, or you can cover any cuts with waterproof bandages.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Part-time writer, wife, and mother from the UK. Living an enjoyable life in southern Spain.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.