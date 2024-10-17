By Letara Draghia • Published: 17 Oct 2024 • 10:13 • 1 minute read

Credit: Shutterstock, Fernando Astasio Avila

The Department of Health has reported 70 cases of infected people and 11 deaths in relation to a “flesh-eating” bacterium.

The increase of the bacterium, Vibrio Vulnificus, has been recorded across Southwest Florida, particularly in areas affected by recent hurricanes, Helene and Milton.

Cases of “flesh-eating” bacterium Vibrio Vulnificus

A report by El Pais explained that Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, has issued an ‘urgent warning’ to the population to avoid contact with stagnant water, especially in the areas most affected by the flooding. Vibrio Vulnificus has been responsible for the death of one person in Charlotte County, two in Duval, one in Hernando, two in Palm Beach, one in Pasco, one in Pinellas, two in Seminole and one in Walton.

Health experts warn that floodwaters stirred up by hurricanes create ideal breeding conditions for the bacteria. These waters can carry the bacteria into open wounds, leading to severe and sometimes fatal infections. In extreme cases, the bacteria can cause necrotising fasciitis, a rapid tissue death that gives Vibrio vulnificus its “flesh-eating” name.

Though Vibrio vulnificus is primarily a threat in subtropical regions like Florida, the recent surge in infections highlights the risks associated with extreme weather events, including flooding.

As Europe continues to deal with more extreme weather, it’s important for residents in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant about waterborne bacteria. Climate change is expected to heighten these risks, making awareness essential for public health.

How to avoid waterborne bacterial infections

Health officials advise avoiding swimming in coastal waters if you have an open wound, or you can cover any cuts with waterproof bandages.