Garden Party for animal charity APROP

By Donna Williams • Published: 17 Oct 2024 • 11:05 • 1 minute read

Theresa S-K Harrison speaking about APROP Credit: Peter Sockett

On October 6, Pego-based animal charity APROP held a garden party at the Los Arcos gardens.

Thankfully, the sun decided to shine, and guests enjoyed a warm evening as they settled down to set up their picnics and savour a drink.

The event, hosted by Fundraising Manager Theresa S-K Harrison, provided the perfect opportunity for her to explain a little more about the charity and how those in attendance could get involved.

She started by outlining the work that APROP undergoes in finding new homes for both cats and dogs. She also iterated how they support the programme to neuter the stray cats of Pego and Montepego.

The Entertainers provided the music at the APROP garden party

She went on to express how much the charity would welcome new members with just a few hours to spare each week. She also highlighted that fostering was worth considering and still gives the animals a better quality of life if full adoption was not an option.

Aside from the picnic and the delightful ambience, music was provided by The Entertainers, who always go down well at charity functions. This one was no exception, and they soon had everyone singing along to their popular song choices.

By the second set, the guests were ready to dance, helped, of course, by a little encouragement from The Dollies’ dancing performances.

Everyone had a wonderful evening and €1500 was raised for APROP.

