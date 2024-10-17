Heart-stopping scenes steal the show

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 17 Oct 2024 • 22:12 • 1 minute read

Cala Llombards, Mallorca. Photo Credit, Shutterstock

Mallorca has once again been chosen as the setting for a television series, but this time the island hasn´t been given the recognition it deserves,

Hit British Netflix series, Heartstopper, is one of the most watched series in Spain, and many of the scenes for the new season were filmed in Mallorca, despite depicting neighbouring island, Menorca, in the show. Many of the scenes took place in the picturesque municipalities of Felanitx and Santanyí, but are passed off as locations in Menorca in the actual series, the latest of which premiered on October 3.

The church in Santanyí town square, for example, is passed off as being in Menorcan town Ciutadella, whilst the Guillem Timoner Sports Centre in Felanitx is, curiously, used to depict Menorca Airport. The tiny beach of Cala Llombards – which measures a mere 55 metres in length and is surrounded by pine trees and bushes – is located around 10 kilometres from Santanyí but was said to be on the coast of Menorca in the series.

The popular show, based on the novel by Alice Oseman, embraces LGBTQ+ culture as it explores the sexuality of the two main characters, Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson (played by Joe Locke and Kit Connor respectively), with Charlie being openly gay and in love with Nick, whilst rugby player Nick comes to realise his sexual orientation throughout the story.

The series approaches the sensitive topics of gender and sexual orientation with a delicate understanding, and has proved to be extremely well received by viewers.