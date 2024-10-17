By Letara Draghia • Updated: 17 Oct 2024 • 11:28 • 2 minutes read

Hôtel de Crillon in Paris. Credit: Shutterstock, tonyzhao120

As the hospitality industry gears up for 2025, cultural experts are predicting a hotel fine dining renaissance, particularly for those who enjoy indulging in local cuisine while travelling across the globe.

According to the Unpack 2025 The Trends in Travel report by Expedia, travellers are increasingly seeking premium culinary experiences, making fine dining a key part of their holiday plans. After the challenges faced during the pandemic and limited dining experiences, luxury dining is set for a revival, offering guests the chance to indulge in authentic, high-end cuisine – enjoying the full experience.

The fine dining renaissance: What’s driving demand?

According to Expedia’s Unpack 2025 The Trends in Travel report, a significant number of travellers are planning to indulge in at least one luxury meal during their trip, reflecting a growing interest in premium dining experiences. As more people crave meaningful experiences, fine dining is becoming more than just a meal – it’s a sensorial part of the travel experience.

Locally-sourced ingredients and sustainability are important to fine diners

One of the most exciting developments in this resurgence is the growing focus on local, sustainable ingredients. Luxury hotels are embracing farm-to-table philosophies, offering menus that reflect the region’s culinary heritage while supporting local producers. For instance, Hôtel de Crillon in Paris and The Dolder Grand in Zurich pride themselves on locally sourced menus that celebrate regional flavours and seasonal produce.

A report by Tatler Asia highlighted that fine dining is evolving, with some restaurants focusing on hyperlocal cuisines, regional ingredients, and traditional cooking methods to provide real, culturally immersive eating experiences. Singapore’s Fiz, for example, elevates the traditional Malay communal Hidang meal to fine dining by focusing on local ingredients that honour the region’s culinary heritage.

This emphasis on sustainability not only appeals to eco-conscious travellers but also enhances the authenticity of the dining experience, creating a deeper connection between diners and the places they visit.

Personalised dining experiences are on the rise

Personalised experiences are set to define fine dining in 2025. According to Expedia, a significant portion of travellers are increasingly looking for personalised experiences, with a focus on tailored services that meet individual preferences, including dietary requirements.

A report by Tatler Asia noted that superfine dining emphasises exclusivity and individuality, with restaurants providing ultra-luxurious, private encounters.

Whether it’s a plant-based menu for a vegan traveller or a themed dining experience that reflects local culture, personalised services are becoming a staple of luxury dining. This trend reflects the growing demand for customisation in luxury travel and dining, as travellers seek unique and memorable experiences that cater to their specific needs. Hotels such as The Ritz in London offer bespoke culinary journeys designed to meet the exact preferences of their guests.

In conclusion, fine dining is poised for a strong comeback in 2025, with travellers seeking out memorable culinary experiences that not only satisfy their tastebuds but also reflect their values and deepen their cultural experience.

Read the full report by Expedia here.

