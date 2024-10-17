Liam Payne’s final moments in Argentina before tragic fall

By Nina Cook • Updated: 17 Oct 2024 • 20:54 • 2 minutes read

Liam Payne shared happy moments with fans just days before the tragic accident. | Credit: X:LiamPayne.

Liam Payne was in Argentina, enjoying what appeared to be a much-needed getaway after facing personal challenges.

Just days before the tragic incident, Payne shared moments of happiness with his fans through social media, showcasing his time spent exploring and enjoying the country with girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

Liam Payne’s social media posts before his death

On Instagram and Snapchat, Payne posted videos showing his excitement about being in Argentina. He hinted at reuniting with his former One Direction bandmate, Niall Horan, for a concert in Buenos Aires. In one video, Liam said, “I think we might just go and say hello… It’s been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We’ve got a lot to talk about.”

These videos depicted Liam in high spirits, but also led to concerns from fans. His remarks about having things to discuss and his behaviour during the concert, including leaning over the balcony to interact with fans, sparked questions about his mental wellbeing.

In videos shared on both Liam Payne’s and Kate Cassidy’s social media accounts, the couple stayed in Argentina after attending Niall Horan’s concert. Hours before his tragic fall, Payne posted a lighthearted video on Snapchat, where he shared a glimpse of their relaxed time abroad.

He greeted viewers with, “Morning everybody, a lovely day here in Argentina,” while enjoying a late breakfast. Cassidy humorously chimed in, “Literally, we sleep in every day until at least 12,” capturing a carefree moment between them.

Liam Payne hints at Bipolar diagnosis

In the weeks leading up to the tragic fall, Payne also opened up about his mental health in an emotional Instagram video. He revealed that he had recently been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a struggle he had hinted at in earlier posts. “There’s a lot of manic things in my life, which you guys saw,” he shared, followed by, “but the other side of it—and that kind of feels like when I would lose my sobriety—would be within these moments that were super low, and I kind of felt like that today”.

Liam Payne’s tragic fall

Details of Liam’s fall from the hotel balcony are still emerging, but it is believed to have been a tragic accident. His sudden passing has shocked and devastated fans around the world, who had been closely following his journey of personal growth and recovery.

A tragic loss for the music world

Liam Payne’s unexpected death has sent shockwaves through the music industry. Fans and friends alike have flooded social media with tributes, sharing memories of his kindness, talent, and the joy he brought into their lives. His candidness about his mental health struggles has only deepened the outpouring of support, as fans continue to honour his legacy.

