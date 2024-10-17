Marbella’s Tortilla Takeover

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 17 Oct 2024 • 12:38 • 1 minute read

Discover why Marbella's Cotxino el Bar de Kava is stealing the spotlight as one of Spain's best spots for tortilla de patatas. With top-notch culinary accolades and a buzz-worthy ensaladilla rusa, this local gem is a must-visit for food lovers! Credit: Cotxino, Marbella- https://www.cotxino.com/

If you find yourself wandering the sunny streets of Marbella and craving a proper Spanish omelette (“tortilla de patatas”), you’re in for a treat. The local favourite, ‘Cotxino el Bar de Kava,’ has just bagged a spot in the outstanding Guía Repsol’s list of the top 17 places in Spain to indulge in this classic dish. Move over tourist traps serving soggy microwaved omelette, the real deal is now available on Calle Antonio Belón in Marbella.

Cotxino is run by the talented chef Fernando Alcalá. With his cheeky motto, “La tortilla poco hecha, el ibérico que pique y el vino que no falte,” you know you’re in for a real Spanish experience. If you’re an omelette freak, his tortilla is so good it’ll have you dreaming about it long after your visit.

Double Trouble: Tortilla and Russian Salad.

But wait, there’s more. Cotxino isn’t just about tortillas; it’s also famous for its incredible Russian Salad (“Ensaladilla Rusa”). In fact, this local Marbella eatery was a finalist at the recent San Sebastián Gastronomika Event, proving this bar is the place to be for artisan Spanish food lovers. With distinctions like these, you’d be mad to miss out.

