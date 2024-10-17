Mojácar 9k: Los Bandidos celebrate wins and milestones

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 17 Oct 2024 • 11:39 • 1 minute read

Bandidos Celebrate Race Day Image: Los Bandidos/ Karen Ayers

ON October 13, 14 enthusiastic runners from Los Bandidos took on the challenging 9k Carrera Popular in Mojácar, starting and finishing at the Plaza Nueva. The hilly route featured a steep downhill section behind the swimming pool, winding through the countryside to the football ground, then making a tough climb back up to the plaza.

Gail Colville: First Lady of the Race

The competition was fierce, with the winner clocking in at an impressive 31:30. Los Bandidos’ own Gail Colville took home the title of first lady with a time of 41:41. Only 57 runners completed the race, with trophies awarded for the top three in ten-year age groups.

Los Bandidos results (position, name, time and age group prize)

14 Gail Colville 41:41 (1st F / 1st C-F)

17 Steve Murton 42:24 (2nd C-M)

19 Corentin Morin 43:17 (1st Sub20-M)

21 Mark Ratcliffe 44:28 (3rd C-M)

28 Dean Haywood 47:15

29 Chris Bailey 42:21

32 Paul Darcy 48:01

40 Catherine Kingswood 50:41 (3rd C-F)

48 Patricia Mulcahy 54:07 (2nd B-F)

50 Karen Ayers 54:43

51 Jackie Darcy 55:01

52 John Davidge 55:02 (3rd D-M)

53 Corinne Cherel 56:57 (3rd B-F)

Full results: https://www.cruzandolameta.es/clasificaciones/v2/xxxix-carrera-popular-de-mojacar—2178/#clasificaciones

Celebrating Achievements: Trophies and Milestones

In addition to the race, the day was filled with celebrations as Los Bandidos honoured three birthdays, including John Davidge’s milestone 70th. Cheers, and a birthday song rang out as John proudly stepped onto the podium, with delicious cake courtesy of Bandido Ian Forrester rounding off the festivities.

Los Bandidos: Community Spirit Through Sports

Los Bandidos, founded in June 2018, continues to promote community spirit through running, cycling, and swimming, while also supporting local causes. Follow their adventures on Facebook and join them for fun and plenty of exercise!

