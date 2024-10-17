Murcia launches flu vaccination programme

By Catherine McGeer •
THIS October, the Region of Murcia is making it easier for families by offering flu vaccinations for all children aged 2 to 5 in local schools. About 40,000 preschoolers will receive the intranasal flu vaccine right in their classrooms, so parents won’t need to travel to health centres.
This year, the program includes all children in preschool, expanding from last year’s focus on just 3- and 4-year-olds. Vaccinating in schools not only protects children but also helps keep classrooms safe from the flu. The intranasal vaccine is comfortable and easy to give.
For residents aged 60 and older, flu shots will be available at health centres from October 14. This includes specific vaccination points around the region and residential facilities for the elderly, which began on October 9. With 398,000 doses ready, this campaign aims to help everyone stay healthy this season and ensure that vital vaccinations are accessible for all.
