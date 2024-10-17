Murcia launches flu vaccination programme

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 17 Oct 2024 • 11:20 • 2 minutes read

Flu Vaccinations Begin Image: carm.es

THIS October, the Region of Murcia is making it easier for families by offering flu vaccinations for all children aged 2 to 5 in local schools. About 40,000 preschoolers will receive the intranasal flu vaccine right in their classrooms, so parents won’t need to travel to health centres.

Intranasal Vaccine: A Comfortable Option for Kids

This year, the program includes all children in preschool, expanding from last year’s focus on just 3- and 4-year-olds. Vaccinating in schools not only protects children but also helps keep classrooms safe from the flu. The intranasal vaccine is comfortable and easy to give.

Flu Shots for Seniors: Ensuring Health for All Ages

For residents aged 60 and older, flu shots will be available at health centres from October 14. This includes specific vaccination points around the region and residential facilities for the elderly, which began on October 9. With 398,000 doses ready, this campaign aims to help everyone stay healthy this season and ensure that vital vaccinations are accessible for all.

The Benefits of Getting Your Flu Shot

Protection for You and Your Loved Ones: The flu can spread quickly, especially in schools and workplaces. Getting vaccinated not only helps protect you but also safeguards those around you, including family and friends. Less Severe Illness: If you do catch the flu after being vaccinated, studies show that your symptoms are likely to be milder. This means less time feeling unwell and more time enjoying life. Community Health: Widespread vaccination can help create herd immunity, which means fewer people are likely to get sick overall. This is especially important for those who can’t get vaccinated, like infants or individuals with certain health conditions. Convenience and Accessibility: With flu shots being offered in schools and health centers, it’s easier than ever to get vaccinated. You don’t have to schedule a separate trip to a clinic, making it a hassle-free process. Peace of Mind: Knowing that you’re protected against the flu can reduce anxiety about getting sick during the colder months. You can focus on what matters most—spending time with loved ones and enjoying seasonal activities. Supports a Healthy Winter: A flu shot can help you stay healthy through winter, reducing the risk of flu-related complications that could sideline you from work, school, or family gatherings.

For more Costa Calida news, articles and events click here