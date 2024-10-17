News in brief: Almeria

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 17 Oct 2024 • 11:07 • 2 minutes read

Almería Passenger Numbers Rise Image: Shutterstock/ adolf martinez soler

Travel Trends

ALMERIA Airport welcomed over 640,000 passengers between January and September this year, marking a 3.1 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023, according to Aena. The airport saw an average of 2,340 passengers daily, largely due to the strength of domestic travel.

Of the 641,295 passengers, 344,173 were on flights within Spain, while 294,178 flew internationally. Domestic flights grew significantly, with a 22.5 per cent jump from last year. In total, Almería Airport handled 9,491 flights during this period, 6,428 of which were commercial.

In September alone, 84,614 passengers passed through the airport, with 50,048 traveling internationally. The most popular destinations were the UK, Belgium, and the Czech Republic, reflecting a continued demand for European travel.

The positive growth in passenger numbers highlights the airport’s importance as a regional hub and its role in connecting Almería with both national and international destinations.

Help Wanted

AS the month of October winds down, PAWS PATAS Animal Shelter in Los Gallardos is facing a challenge. Most international volunteers and interns will be leaving, creating a pressing need for more helping hands to care for the shelter’s lovable dogs. While a few dedicated volunteers will remain, the shelter is reaching out to the community for support.

Are you looking for a way to give back during your holiday or gap year? PAWS PATAS welcomes anyone with some spare time to join their team. Whether you can help out for a few mornings or afternoons, your contribution will make a big difference in the lives of these animals.

If you’re nearby and eager to lend a hand, don’t hesitate to reach out! For more information on how you can help, email Antoinette at antoinette@paws-patas.org. Together, we can ensure that these furry friends receive the love and attention they deserve. For further details, visit http://paws-patas.org.

New Hiking Trail

THE Almería Town Hall has some great news for fans of the outdoors! On October 27, the local sport board is launching a new hiking trail called ‘Los Filabres-Piedras de Musolina.’ This fun route covers 15 kilometres and has a medium difficulty level, making it perfect for anyone looking to enjoy a day in nature.

Hiking is not only a fantastic way to get some exercise, but it also improves mental health by helping to relieve stress and improve mood. Participants will have the chance to take in the stunning views of Calar Alto while enjoying the fresh air.

If you want to join in, you can sign up now at www.almeriaciudad.es/pmd. So, lace up your hiking boots and get ready for a fun day out in nature—it’s a great way to stay healthy and happy!

